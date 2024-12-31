Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Reach Divorce Deal After Eight Year Battle

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement after eight years, her lawyer has told media.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Pitt’s attorney when they were approached for comment, the Associated Press reports.

The couple got married in 2014 and they have six children.

Ms Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The pair became embroiled in a bitter child custody battle in the months following the announcement.

In 2021 a judge awarded joint custody of the children to both parents.

The couple were known as “Brangelina” by fans and met on the set of the 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith.

The marriage was Mr Pitt’s second – he had previously wed Friends star Jennifer Aniston – and Ms Jolie’s third after actors Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller.

Ms Jolie has starred in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Changeling and Girl, Interrupted while Mr Pitt’s filmography includes Fight Club, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Twelve Monkeys.

