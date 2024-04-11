Angelina Jolie Siblings: All About James Haven

Angelina Jolie is an accomplished American actress, filmmaker and humanitarian.

She has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards, and has been named Hollywood’s highest-paid actress multiple times.

Born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, Angelina began her acting career as a child alongside her father, Jon Voight, in the film Lookin’ to Get Out.

She made her breakthrough with the television film Gia (1998), for which she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Film.

Angelina gained international recognition for her role as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider film series.

In addition to her acting career, she is known for her humanitarian work, particularly as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Angelina has been involved in various international charity projects, especially those involving refugees and has often appeared on “most beautiful women” lists.

Siblings

Angelina has one sibling, James Haven, who is her older brother.

James, born on May 11, 1973, is an actor and filmmaker known for his close relationship with Angelina and his protective nature towards her and her six children.

He has made rare public statements about their bond, emphasizing his commitment to being present and supportive, especially during challenging times like Angelina’s divorce from Brad Pitt.

James has shared insights into their relationship, highlighting their mutual interests, particularly in helping children and hinting at potential future collaborations.

Parents

Angelina’s parents are Jon Voight and the late Marcheline Bertrand.

Voight is an accomplished actor, while Bertrand was also an actress and humanitarian.

Jolie and her brother James lived primarily with their mother after their parents’ separation when Angelina was 1.

Angelina has had a more tense relationship with Voight, but they have reportedly reconciled and have a better relationship now.

Bertrand passed away in 2007 after a battle with ovarian and breast cancer.

Angelina has been a strong advocate for breast and ovarian cancer awareness due to her mother’s influence and her own experience with the BRCA1 gene.

Career

Angelina began her acting career as a child alongside her father, Jon Voight, in the film Lookin’ to Get Out.

Her film career began in earnest a decade later with the low-budget production Cyborg 2, followed by her first leading role in Hackers.

Angelina starred in the biographical television films George Wallace and Gia and won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Girl, Interrupted.

Her role as the titular heroine in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider established her as a star. She continued her action-star career with Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted and Salt.

Angelina also received critical acclaim for her performances in the dramas A Mighty Heart and Changeling.

She has also directed and written the war dramas In the Land of Blood and Honey, Unbroken and First They Killed My Father.

Awards and accolades

Angelina has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She has won three Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performances in the films George Wallace, Gia and Girl, Interrupted.

Angelina’s later performances as Mariane Pearl in A Mighty Heart and Christine Collins in Changeling earned her additional nominations, including an Academy Award for Best Actress nomination for the latter.

For her roles in the action films Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted and The Tourist, Angelina received awards based on popular votes, including an MTV Movie Award, two People’s Choice Awards and four Teen Choice Awards.

In 2013, she received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.