Angie Harmon’s Net Worth

Angie Harmon, an American actress and model, has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Harmon is best known for her roles as A.D.A. Abbie Carmichael on NBC’s “Law & Order” (1998–2001) and as Jane Rizzoli on TNT’s “Rizzoli & Isles” (2010–2016). She began her acting career in the mid-1990s after a chance encounter with David Hasselhoff on a flight, which led to her casting as Ryan McBride on “Baywatch Nights” (1995–1997). Over the years, Harmon has accumulated more than 25 acting credits, including roles in films like “Agent Cody Banks” (2003) and “Fun with Dick and Jane” (2005), and television series such as “Inconceivable” (2005) and “Women’s Murder Club” (2007–2008). She also directed the 100th episode of “Rizzoli & Isles” in 2016.

Angie Harmon Salary on “Rizzoli & Isles”

Angie Harmon’s earnings on “Rizzoli & Isles” significantly contributed to her net worth. In the show’s first season, she was paid $75,000 per episode. This amount increased to $80,000 per episode during the 2011–2012 season. At the height of the series, Harmon’s salary rose to approximately $185,000 per episode.

Early Life

Born Angela Michelle Harmon on August 10, 1972, in Highland Park, Texas, Angie was introduced to the world of modeling early in life, as both of her parents, Daphne Demar Caravageli and Lawrence Paul Harmon, were models in the 1970s. Angie herself began modeling as a baby. At age 15, she won a cover model contest for “Seventeen” magazine, beating out over 60,000 contestants. After graduating from Highland Park High School in 1990, she moved to Milan, Italy, where she walked the runway for prestigious fashion houses. In 1991, Harmon won the Spectrum Fresh Faces Model Search, leading to runway shows for designers like Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, and Giorgio Armani. She later signed with IMG Models in New York City and appeared on the covers of top magazines such as “Cosmopolitan,” “ELLE,” and “Glamour.”

Acting Career

Harmon made her acting debut on “Baywatch Nights” in 1995, playing the character Ryan McBride in all 44 episodes of the series and appearing in a 1996 episode of “Baywatch.” She made guest appearances on shows like “Renegade” (1995) and landed her first film role in “Lawn Dogs” (1997). In 1998, Angie joined the cast of “Law & Order” as A.D.A. Abbie Carmichael, appearing in 72 episodes and reprising her role in six episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (1999–2000). In 2000, she voiced Barbara Gordon in “Batman Beyond” and the film “Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker.”

Throughout the 2000s, Harmon expanded her film career, starring in movies like “Good Advice” (2001) and “Agent Cody Banks” (2003), and appearing in the political thriller “The Deal” (2005). She continued to work in television, starring as Lindsay Boxer in “Women’s Murder Club” (2007–2008) and guest-starring on shows like “Samantha Who?” (2009) and “Chuck” (2010). From 2010 to 2016, she portrayed Jane Rizzoli on “Rizzoli & Isles,” a role that solidified her place in television history. Harmon’s more recent work includes voicing Lady Trigel in “Voltron: Legendary Defender” (2017–2018) and narrating the Lifetime docuseries “Cellmate Secrets” (2021). In 2021, she also entered a multi-picture development deal with Lifetime to star in, direct, and produce projects for the network.

Personal Life

Angie Harmon was famously proposed to by NFL player Jason Sehorn on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” in 2000. The couple married on June 9, 2001, and had three daughters: Finley Faith (born in 2003), Avery Grace (born in 2005), and Emery Hope (born in 2008). Harmon and Sehorn separated in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2016. Angie began dating actor Gregory Vaughan in 2017, and they announced their engagement on Christmas Day in 2019.

Angie Harmon Awards

Throughout her career, Angie Harmon has received several awards and nominations. She won a Gracie Allen Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama Series for “Rizzoli & Isles” in 2012 and a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Actress in 2015. Harmon and her co-star Sasha Alexander were also nominated for a TV Guide Award for Favorite Duo in 2014. For her role on “Law & Order,” Harmon and her co-stars earned four consecutive Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series from 1999 to 2002.

Angie Harmon Real Estate Investments

Angie Harmon has made several notable real estate investments. In 2005, she and Jason Sehorn purchased a 6,872-square-foot home in Hidden Hills, California, for $3.75 million, which they later listed for $3.95 million in 2010. The same year, they bought a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, for $3.3 million. In late 2015, Harmon purchased a 2,338-square-foot, four-bedroom home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles for $3 million, which she listed for rent at $15,000 per month in 2016.

Angie Harmon Net Worth

