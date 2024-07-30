What Is Ashley Judd’s Net Worth?

Ashley Judd, an American television and film actress and political activist, has a net worth of $14 million. While she is best known for her acting roles, Judd has also made a significant impact as a political activist. Despite rumors of her considering a political career, this has yet to materialize.

Early Life

Ashley Tyler Ciminella was born on April 19, 1968, in Los Angeles, California. She was raised in Granada Hills by her mother, country singer Naomi Judd, and her father, a marketing analyst. Her parents divorced when she was four. She has an older sister, Wynonna, who also became a country singer. Following her parents’ divorce, Ashley moved to Kentucky with her mother and sister, where she attended 13 different schools across Lexington, Ashland, and Tennessee.

After high school, Judd briefly worked as a model in Japan before enrolling at the University of Kentucky, where she studied French, anthropology, art history, theater, and women’s studies. After graduating, she moved to Hollywood to study acting while working as a waitress. Eventually, she returned to Tennessee to be closer to her family. Years later, Judd returned to the University of Kentucky to complete a Bachelor’s degree and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Union College.

Ashley Judd Career

Ashley Judd’s first significant role was in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” appearing in two episodes in the early 90s. She then landed a recurring role on the NBC drama “Sisters.” Her first film role was a brief appearance in “Kuffs,” followed by a starring role in the independent film “Ruby in Paradise.” This led to further roles in films like “Natural Born Killers,” “Smoke,” and “Heat.” In “Norma Jean and Marilyn,” she played Marilyn Monroe.

In the 2000s, Judd appeared in movies such as “Where the Heart Is,” “Someone Like You,” “High Crimes,” “Frida,” “De-Lovely,” and “Twisted.” She also performed in a Broadway revival of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” During the 2010s, she starred in films like “Flypaper,” “Divergent,” and “Insurgent,” and played Rebecca Winstone in ABC’s “Missing,” earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

One of her notable roles was in “A Time to Kill,” which received positive reviews and performed well at the box office. By this point, she was a major actress, securing starring roles in movies like “Kiss the Girls” and “Double Jeopardy.”

Brand Endorsements and Politics

In 2004, Ashley became the face of American Beauty, a cosmetics brand. In 2007, she partnered with Goody’s Family Clothing to release three new fashion lines, including “Ashley Judd Plus.”

Judd has been active in politics, frequently criticizing Republican politicians like Sarah Palin and supporting Democrats like Barack Obama. She has undertaken humanitarian missions to countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo. In 2013, she considered running for Senate but eventually decided against it. Judd is also a vocal feminist and has participated in numerous Women’s Marches. In 2020, she endorsed Elizabeth Warren for the presidential election.

Personal Life

In 1999, Judd began dating Scottish racing driver Dario Franchitti, and they married in 2001. The couple divorced in 2013, having had no children because Ashley is an antinatalist, believing it is morally wrong to bring children into the world. In February 2022, Judd suffered a severe leg injury while hiking in the Democratic Republic of Congo, requiring a lengthy recovery. Her mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide in April 2022.

Harvey Weinstein

In 2015, Judd revealed that she had been sexually harassed by a powerful figure in the entertainment industry, later naming Harvey Weinstein in 2017. She reported the harassment occurred during the filming of “Kiss the Girls.” In 2018, Judd filed a defamation lawsuit against Weinstein, claiming he spread damaging rumors about her career after she rejected his advances. While a federal judge dismissed her sexual harassment claims, Judd was allowed to continue with her defamation lawsuit. In 2019, she disclosed that she had been raped three times in her life.

Real Estate

In 2013, Judd purchased a home in Ashland, Kentucky, for $120,000. The home, which has sentimental value as it once belonged to her father, features three bedrooms and one bathroom across 1,400 square feet.

