Anna Kendrick Sibling: Meet Michael Cooke Kendrick

Anna Kendrick is an American actress known for her roles in films like Up in the Air and the Pitch Perfect franchise.

Born in 1985 in Portland, Maine, Anna has received critical acclaim for her performances on Broadway and in movies.

She has been nominated for prestigious awards like the Tony Award for her work in High Society. Anna’s career includes a diverse range of roles, from musicals to comedies and dramas.

She gained widespread recognition for her role in the Twilight franchise and later starred in films like Into the Woods and A Simple Favor.

Apart from acting, Anna is also known for her candid social media presence and her memoir, Scrappy Little Nobody.

Siblings

Anna has an older brother named Michael Cooke Kendrick, who is also an actor.

Michael, born on March 2, 1983, in Portland, Maine, is an actor known for his roles in productions like Looking for an Echo, Celebrity Ghost Stories and Celebrity Close Calls.

He has appeared in TV series such as Gene and portrayed characters like Jason – Bar Mitzvah Boy.

Parents

Anna’s parents are William Kendrick and Janice Kendrick.

William was a history teacher, and passed away in November 2022 at the age of 75.

Anna has spoken fondly of her father in various interviews, highlighting his influence on her life and career.

The passing of William was a significant loss for Anna and her family, and she has expressed her love and gratitude for the support and guidance he provided throughout her life.

On the other hand, Janice has been less publicly visible compared to her father.

Career

Anna’s career is marked by a diverse range of roles that have showcased her talent and versatility.

She began her acting journey at a young age, performing in community theater productions like Annie.

Anna’s breakout role came in the Broadway production of High Society, where she received critical acclaim and nominations for prestigious awards like the Tony Award.

Her career expanded to the big screen with roles in films like Camp and Rocket Science, leading to significant roles in movies such as Up in the Air and Pitch Perfect.

Anna’s performances have been lauded for their depth and range, earning her an Oscar nomination for her role in Up in the Air.

Beyond acting, she has also ventured into producing and directing.

Anna’s career trajectory reflects her dedication to her craft and her ability to excel in a variety of genres, from musicals to comedies and dramas.

Awards and accolades

Anna has received numerous awards and nominations for her work in film, television and musical theater.

Some notable accolades include a Teen Choice Award for Best Breakthrough Performance in Up in the Air, a MTV Movie Award for Best Musical Moment in Pitch Perfect, and a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie in Trolls World Tour.

Additionally, she has been nominated for prestigious awards like the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Up in the Air.