Annika Sörenstam’s Net Worth

Annika Sörenstam, a retired Swedish professional golfer and author, has an estimated net worth of $40 million. Widely regarded as one of the greatest female golfers in history, Sörenstam’s career is decorated with 72 LPGA victories and a remarkable 90+ professional wins. With 10 major championships to her name, her dominance on the course spanned from 1995 to 2006, during which she held the world No. 1 ranking. After stepping away from competitive golf in 2008, she briefly returned to claim victory at the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Early Life

Born on October 9, 1970, in Bro, Stockholm County, Sweden, Annika Charlotta Sörenstam showed athletic promise from a young age. She excelled in soccer, skiing, and tennis, even earning a national ranking in tennis. Her interest in golf began at age 12 when she started sharing a set of clubs with her sister, Charlotta, who later became an LPGA Tour winner as well.

Sörenstam’s talent shone during her amateur career, highlighted by winning the St Rule Trophy in 1990 and representing Sweden in the Espirito Santo Trophy in 1992. That same year, she moved to the U.S. to attend the University of Arizona, where she quickly made her mark, becoming the first freshman and non-American to win the NCAA Division I Championship.

Career

Turning professional in 1992, Sörenstam’s rise was meteoric. She made her debut on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and won the Holden Women’s Australian Open in 1994, earning LPGA Rookie of the Year honors the same season. Her first major breakthrough came in 1995 when she won the U.S. Women’s Open and topped the LPGA money list, a feat she would repeat multiple times throughout her career.

Her dominance continued through the 2000s, with Sörenstam becoming the first LPGA player to earn over $2 million in a season. She captured the Women’s PGA Championship three times (2003-2005) and the U.S. Women’s Open in 2006. Annika’s status as the No. 1 female golfer was solidified in 2006 when the Women’s World Golf Rankings were first introduced, with her at the top.

Despite a neck injury in 2007, which led to a brief hiatus, Sörenstam retired in 2008 after a victorious career that earned her a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Annika Sörenstam Endorsements

Annika Sörenstam’s influence extended beyond the golf course. She authored Golf Annika’s Way in 2004 and launched The ANNIKA Academy in Florida in 2007. Her ANNIKA Foundation, dedicated to promoting women’s golf and healthy lifestyles for children, has made a significant impact globally.

Sörenstam’s career earnings totaled over $22 million, the highest for any female golfer at the time. Her endorsement deals, which included top brands like Callaway Golf, Rolex, Mercedes, and Oakley, brought her an additional $4.65 million in 2004 alone.

Personal Life

Annika’s personal life saw two marriages: first to David Esch in 1997, and then to Mike McGee in 2009, with whom she shares two children, Ava and William. She holds dual citizenship in Sweden and the United States and became a U.S. citizen in 2006.

Her accolades are too numerous to list, but a few highlights include being named LPGA Tour Player of the Year eight times and winning six ESPY Awards. She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2003 and received the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2021, cementing her legacy as one of the sport’s most influential figures.

