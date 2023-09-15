Another Fire Breaks Out in Johannesburg CBD Building, Individuals Evacuated

In a harrowing incident, numerous individuals were evacuated from a building in Johannesburg’s Central Business District (CBD) following a fire that erupted in the early hours of Friday morning.

Videos capturing the scene depict people exiting the building, clutching bags filled with their personal belongings, while emergency response teams are shown mobilizing at the location.

It is believed that families had been residing in the abandoned structure. Speaking with Newzroom Afrika, Xolile Khumalo, the spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS), provided details about the incident.

She stated that the building, situated in Marshalltown, is a three-story edifice that seems to have been among the hijacked structures, housing shanties inside.

The fire initiated on the ground floor, but fortunately, all occupants were successfully evacuated to safety, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

Also Read: Deadly Johannesburg Building Fire Claims 74 Lives, Including 12 Children

Khumalo further explained that firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, and they subsequently conducted a thorough search of the building.

Most of the residents were either at work or school during the incident, contributing to the fortunate absence of injuries.

This incident occurred just two weeks after a devastating fire claimed the lives of more than 70 people in another building situated merely two blocks away.

During that tragic event, a fire engulfed a five-story building at the end of last month. In response, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has taken action by establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate the deadly fire in Marshalltown.

This inquiry will encompass two phases, with a primary focus on understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...