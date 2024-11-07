Another Suspect Arrested Over Lang’ata Cemetery Remains 

A second suspect was arrested in Eldoret over the murder of a woman whose body was found dumped at the Lang’ata Cemetery after it had been boiled.

It is believed the killer used a chemical in the mission but the motive of the October 31 is yet to be known.

Detectives investigating the case one more suspect linked to the animosity.

Police said Jared Mong’are was arrested and a everal exhibits among them a blood stained panga believed to be the murder weapon recovered.

Acting on intelligence leads, the detectives established that Mong’are, who was smoked from his hide out in Eldoret town, is the person who, not only handled all payment transactions relating to the clients stay at Lavington Valley Heights Apartment, but is also the person who drove them to the venue in a Toyota Vitz that has since been recovered at Ngara Civil Servants estate and towed to DCI Hqs for forensic examination.

Also established is that the room where the prime suspect, Hashim Dagane Muhumed, checked in with the female victim Deka Abdinoor Gorone was being operated as a short stay by a Kilimani-based businesswoman, who subleased the room from the apartment owner paying a monthly rent of Sh55,000.

However, the owner issued a notice of rent increment starting November 2024, forcing the lady to send movers to move out her stuff on November 1, 2024.

This was a day after cctv cameras captured the prime suspect (Hashim) leaving the room on October 31.

The police summoned the owner identified as Alice Mbinya, who was interviewed at homicide offices to shed more light on the case in question.

Mbinya indicated that the stuff she had moved from Valley Heights Apartment were still intact as packaged by the movers, and that some had been dropped at her residential house in Kilimani and the rest at her other business in Gatundu.

She then led the detectives to her home where the said stuff was unpacked, therein discovering a handbag which she indicated was not part of her belongings.

The same is believed to belong to the murdered victim.

The search was furthered to Gatundu where the second batch of the stuff from the primary scene had been stored.

Therein, a blood-stained panga and another set of exhibits similar to those recovered at Langata Cemetery were recovered.

And just like at the house where the murder was committed, notable were the efforts made by the suspect to clean any traces of blood, but not perfectly enough by someone in a hurry.

Detectives have also established that the prime suspect was handling the victim’s mobile phone or sim card, which he used to call her family members several times.

A forensic trail of his communication took the officers back to Lang’ata cemetery, where they combed the entire area, discovering a phone stashed in a bag that also contained clothes resembling those seen won by Deka Abdinoor Gorone, his possible victim.

They have been processed and kept as exhibits.

Police have now revealed they will investigate other past murder incidents with Hashim as the prime suspect.

Deputy DCI John Onyango told a group of Members of Parliament that Hashim is from Ethiopia and had murdered one of his wives before fleeing to Kenya.

He added the suspect has so far been linked to four murder incidents and all are women.

He said they are investigating all unsolved murder cases.