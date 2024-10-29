Anthony Edwards Siblings: Meet Antoinette, Antoine and Bubba

Anthony Edwards is an American professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA.

Known as Ant-Man, he was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after a standout college career at Georgia.

Edwards quickly made an impact, earning All-Rookie honors and being named an NBA All-Star in the 2022–23 and 2023–24 seasons.

He also contributed to Team USA’s gold medal win at the 2024 Olympics, showcasing his scoring ability and leadership on the court.

Siblings

Anthony has three siblings, namely Antoinette, Antoine, and Bubba.

After the deaths of their mother, Yvette, and grandmother, Shirley, when Anthony was 14, his siblings took on parental roles.

Antoinette, the oldest, helped manage the family, while Antoine and Bubba provided support and guidance.

Bubba, also a rapper, influenced Anthony’s transition to basketball from football, helping him develop his skills in the sport.

Their close bond has been crucial in navigating personal tragedies and supporting each other’s aspirations.

College career

Edwards began his basketball journey at Therrell High School in Atlanta, where he showcased his talent as a scoring guard.

He later transferred to Holy Spirit Preparatory School, gaining national attention and solidifying his status as one of the top high school players in the country.

During his senior year, he was named a McDonald’s All-American, which highlighted his exceptional skills and potential.

Edwards then took his talents to the University of Georgia, where he played for the Bulldogs under head coach Tom Crean during the 2019-2020 season.

In his freshman year, he had an impressive performance, averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

His scoring ability and athleticism made him a standout player in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), earning him the SEC Freshman of the Year honors and a spot on the All-SEC First Team.

Despite his individual success, the team struggled to make a significant run in the NCAA tournament.

NBA career

In 2020, Edwards was selected first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Draft, marking him as one of the most anticipated prospects in recent years.

During his rookie season (2020-2021), he made an immediate impact by averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

His dynamic playing style and flair for dramatic plays earned him a place on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

As he continued to develop his game during the 2021-2022 season, Edwards averaged over 21 points per game and became a key player for the Timberwolves.

His performance included several highlight-reel dunks and clutch plays that captured fans’ attention.

By the 2022-2023 season, Edwards was named an NBA All-Star for the first time, reflecting his growth into one of the league’s premier young talents.

He averaged around 24 points per game and played a significant role in Minnesota’s playoff push.

In July 2023, Edwards signed a five-year contract extension worth approximately $260 million, solidifying his status as a cornerstone of the Timberwolves franchise.

He continued to build on his success during the 2023-2024 season, earning a second consecutive All-Star selection.

Additionally, he represented Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, where he played a crucial role in helping the team secure a gold medal.

Accolades

Edwards has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career, highlighting his rapid ascent in the NBA.

He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2021 after averaging 19.3 points per game during his rookie season.

In the following seasons, he significantly improved his performance, culminating in two NBA All-Star selections in 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, Edwards was also named to the All-NBA Second Team, marking a significant milestone in his career.

He averaged a career-high 25.9 points, along with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game that season, becoming the first player in Timberwolves history to average over 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in a single season.

Internationally, Edwards contributed to Team USA’s success at the 2024 Olympics, where he won a gold medal.

His impressive performances have established him as one of the league’s most exciting young talents and a cornerstone for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ future.