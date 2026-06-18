Anthony Gordon Siblings: All About Brandon and Reuben

Anthony Michael Gordon is an English professional footballer born on 24 February 2001 in Liverpool, England.

He plays primarily as a winger, known for his pace, direct dribbling, work rate, and goal-scoring ability from the flanks.

A product of Everton’s academy after a brief spell at Liverpool’s youth setup, Gordon rose to prominence with strong performances for the Toffees before transferring to Newcastle United in 2023.

He has represented England at various youth levels and the senior team, establishing himself as a dynamic attacker capable of playing on either wing.

Gordon is noted for his resilience, having navigated club rivalries and high-pressure situations, and he is set to join La Liga club Barcelona in July 2026.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Anthony has two younger brothers, Brandon and Reuben.

The brothers grew up in a competitive household where football played a central role, fostering a strong sibling bond through shared training and matches.

While details about their personal lives remain largely private, Reuben has shown interest in pursuing football.

Career

Gordon began his journey at Whiston Juniors before joining Liverpool’s academy as a child.

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Released at a young age, he switched to Everton at 11 and progressed through their ranks.

He made his senior debut in a Europa League match in December 2017 and earned his Premier League bow in 2020.

A loan spell at Preston North End in 2021 helped his development, after which he became a regular at Everton, scoring key goals including against Manchester United and contributing significantly to their survival efforts.

In January 2023, Gordon joined Newcastle United in a deal worth around £40-45 million.

He quickly adapted, scoring his first goal on the final day of the 2022-23 season and exploding in the following campaigns with double-digit goal involvements, Champions League performances, and standout moments such as a four-goal haul in Europe.

His direct style and intensity made him a fan favorite at St James’ Park.

On the international stage, he shone for England U21s, winning the 2023 European Championship and earning Player of the Tournament honors, before debuting for the senior team in 2024 and featuring in major tournaments.

Accolades

Gordon has collected several honors across club and international levels.

With Newcastle United, he won the EFL Cup and earned Player of the Season recognition.

For England U21, he secured the UEFA European Under-21 Championship title in 2023, along with individual awards as Player of the Tournament and a place in the Team of the Tournament.

At senior level, he was part of the England squad that reached the UEFA European Championship final in 2024.

Earlier individual recognition includes the CEE Cup Player of the Tournament in 2017.