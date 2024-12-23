Anthony Richardson Siblings: Get to Know Corey Carter

Anthony Dashawn Richardson Sr. is an American professional football quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of Florida and was selected fourth overall by the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, Richardson showcased his potential but faced challenges, including injuries that limited his playtime to just four games.

Despite a rocky start in 2024, he has shown flashes of talent, with notable rushing ability and a strong arm.

Siblings

Richardson has one younger brother, Corey Carter, who is currently 14 years old.

Corey has expressed admiration for Anthony, describing him as a father figure and a significant influence in his life.

He plays football at his high school in Westfield, Indiana, and aspires to follow in Anthony’s footsteps.

Their close bond was highlighted during the 2023 NFL Draft when Corey went viral for his deep voice and neck tattoo, expressing pride in his brother’s achievements.

College career

Richardson’s college and NFL careers presented in paragraph form: Anthony Richardson played college football at the University of Florida, where he established himself as a dynamic dual-threat quarterback.

After a successful high school career at Eastside High School in Gainesville, Florida, where he earned a four-star recruit status, he committed to Florida.

In 2020, Richardson redshirted his first year, allowing him to develop his skills and adapt to the collegiate level.

During the 2021 season, he served primarily as a backup to Emory Jones.

Although his playing time was limited, he showcased his potential by completing 39 of 64 passes for 529 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions while also rushing for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

One of his standout moments that season came against LSU, where he made significant contributions both through the air and on the ground.

In 2022, Richardson became the starting quarterback for the Gators and had a breakout season.

He completed 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards, with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Additionally, he rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns, demonstrating his ability to make plays with both his arm and legs.

His signature performances included a thrilling victory over Utah in the season opener, where he threw for 168 yards and rushed for three touchdowns.

He also had an impressive outing against Tennessee, throwing for over 400 yards and multiple touchdowns.

Following this standout season, Richardson declared for the NFL Draft, where his combination of size (6’4″, 244 lbs), speed (4.43-second 40-yard dash), and arm strength made him one of the most intriguing prospects.

NFL career

Richardson was selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft, marking a significant investment in his potential as a franchise quarterback.

His selection generated excitement among fans and analysts who viewed him as a player capable of revitalizing the Colts’ offense.

During training camp and preseason games, Richardson impressed with his athleticism and playmaking ability.

However, his rookie season was marked by challenges related to injuries that limited him to just four games.

Despite these setbacks, he demonstrated flashes of brilliance in his early performances.

In his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he showcased his dual-threat capability by throwing for a touchdown and rushing for another.

Unfortunately, injuries hindered Richardson’s ability to gain consistent playing time throughout the season.

A shoulder injury affected his throwing ability and sidelined him for significant portions of the campaign.

Despite these challenges, Richardson’s experience allowed him to learn from veterans on the team and coaching staff.

His work ethic and dedication were evident as he focused on improving his passing mechanics and decision-making under pressure.

Richardson is known for being a dual-threat quarterback with a unique blend of size, speed, and athleticism that makes him a dangerous weapon on the field.

Accolades

Richardson has received several accolades throughout his college football career at the University of Florida.

He was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List in 2022, which recognizes the most outstanding player in college football, highlighting his potential as a top performer.

Additionally, he earned the Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week after a standout performance against Utah in the same year, where he rushed for three touchdowns and passed for 168 yards.

Richardson was also selected for the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2021, becoming the first Gators quarterback to achieve this since 2014.

His impressive statistics included notable performances such as being the first FBS player in 25 years to rush for over 100 yards and pass for over 150 yards while completing every pass thrown in a game.

His achievements reflect his significant impact on the field and his recognition among peers and analysts alike.