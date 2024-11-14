Antoinette de Jong Siblings: Meet Michelle de Jong Who is Also a Speed Skater

Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong is a prominent Dutch speed skater.

She won a bronze medal in the 3000 meters at the 2018 Winter Olympics and competed in the 2014 Olympics, finishing seventh in the same event.

De Jong is also a world record holder in junior categories for the 3000 meters.

In her personal life, she married former cyclist Coen Rijpma in 2022 and resides in Rottum.

Siblings

Antoinette has one sibling, a younger sister named Michelle de Jong, who is also a speed skater.

Michelle specializes in sprint distances and became the junior world champion in the 1000 meters in 2019.

Both sisters have represented the Netherlands in international speed skating competitions.

Career

De Jong began her speed skating career at a young age, quickly rising through the ranks in the Netherlands, a country renowned for its excellence in this sport.

She made her Olympic debut at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, where she competed in the 3000 meters and finished in seventh place.

This experience provided her with valuable exposure to international competition.

Her breakthrough came at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where she won a bronze medal in the 3000 meters.

Throughout her career, de Jong has participated in several World Speed Skating Championships, consistently performing well and earning medals across various distances.

Notably, she won a silver medal in the team pursuit event at the 2017 World Championships.

Additionally, during her junior career, she set multiple records, including a world record in the junior category for the 3000 meters.

Known for her exceptional endurance and technique, de Jong distinguishes herself with her ability to maintain speed over longer distances.

She often employs a strategic approach to races, effectively pacing herself to optimize performance.

Accolades

De Jong has received several accolades throughout her speed skating career. She won a bronze medal in the 3000 meters at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which marked a significant achievement in her sporting journey.

Additionally, she competed in the 2014 Winter Olympics, finishing seventh in the same event.

De Jong is also recognized as the world record holder for the 3000 meters in junior categories, highlighting her early promise and talent in the sport.

Her performances at various championships, including European and World Championships, have further solidified her reputation as a top competitor in long-distance speed skating.

Personal life

De Jong’s husband, Coen Rijpma, has a background in professional cycling.

He competed at a high level in the sport, which has given him insights into the dedication and discipline required for success in athletics.

Coen Rijpma was born on January 25, 1994, and he has participated in various cycling events, including road racing and track cycling.

His experience as an athlete complements de Jong’s career in speed skating, allowing them to support each other through the ups and downs of their respective sports.

The couple began dating in 2019, and their relationship quickly gained attention due to their mutual commitment to athletics and their supportive dynamic.