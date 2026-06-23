Antonín Kinský Siblings: Getting to Know Andrea

Antonín Kinský is a Czech professional footballer born on March 13, 2003, in Prague, Czech Republic.

The promising goalkeeper is known for his shot-stopping abilities, composure with the ball at his feet, and commanding presence in the penalty area.

He currently plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, wearing the number 31 shirt.

As the son of a former Czech international goalkeeper, Kinský has quickly established himself as one of the standout young talents in Czech football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Antonín has one sister, Andrea.

The siblings share a close bond, evident in emotional family moments such as the heartfelt embrace between Antonín and Andrea following his dream debut for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool.

Career

Kinský began his youth career with Tempo Prague before moving through Bohemians 1905 and joining Dukla Prague in 2018.

He made his senior debut for Dukla in 2020 in the Czech National Football League.

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In 2021, he transferred to Slavia Prague, where he was highly regarded as a top goalkeeping prospect.

He gained valuable experience through loans at MFK Vyškov and FK Pardubice, making his Czech First League debut in 2023.

Returning to Slavia Prague, Kinský stepped up as the first-choice goalkeeper in the 2024–25 season, delivering outstanding performances that helped the club secure the league title.

His form attracted interest from abroad, leading to a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur in January 2025 for around £12.5 million.

He made an immediate impact with a clean sheet on debut in the EFL Cup against Liverpool.

Despite challenges, including a difficult Champions League appearance, he contributed significantly to Tottenham’s survival push in the Premier League with crucial saves.

Internationally, he has represented Czech Republic at various youth levels and received senior call-ups.

Accolades

With Slavia Prague, Kinský won the Czech First League title in the 2024–25 season.

Individually, he was named Czech Talent of the Year in 2024.

At Tottenham, he received a UEFA Europa League winner’s medal for the 2024–25 campaign despite limited eligibility for knockout matches, and one of his standout Premier League saves was nominated for Save of the Season.