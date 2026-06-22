Sandro Tonali Siblings: Getting to Know Henry

Sandro Tonali is an Italian professional footballer who plays as a central or defensive midfielder for Premier League club Newcastle United and the Italy national team.

Born on May 8, 2000, in Lodi, Italy, he has established himself as one of the most composed and technically gifted midfielders of his generation.

A lifelong AC Milan supporter, Tonali rose through the ranks at Brescia before enjoying success with Milan and later making a high-profile move to the Premier League.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sandro has an older brother named Henry, who is three years his senior and shared a passion for football with him during their childhood.

According to the available information, the brothers bonded over the sport as they moved around for Tonali’s early career opportunities.

Career

Tonali began his football journey in local clubs before joining the youth setup at Piacenza and later Brescia, where he made his senior breakthrough.

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He helped Brescia achieve promotion from Serie B in the 2018-19 season, earning recognition as one of Italy’s brightest young talents.

His performances led to a move to AC Milan in 2020, initially on loan, followed by a permanent transfer.

At Milan, he became a key figure in midfield, contributing to the club’s Serie A title win in the 2021-22 season and reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

In the summer of 2023, Tonali transferred to Newcastle United in a major deal, adapting to the intense physicality and pace of the Premier League.

Despite facing challenges, including a suspension related to betting regulations, he returned stronger and has since become an integral part of the team, helping secure trophies like the EFL Cup.

On the international stage, he has represented Italy at various youth levels and the senior team, showcasing his maturity and leadership.

Accolades

With Brescia, Tonali won the Serie B title in 2018-19. At AC Milan, he secured the Serie A championship in 2021-22.

With Newcastle United, he has added the EFL Cup to his honors.

On the youth international front, he was part of the Italy U19 team that finished as runners-up in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2018.

Individually, he has earned several prestigious awards, including Serie B Footballer of the Year in 2018, Serie B Best Young Player in 2019, the Italian Golden Boy Award in 2020, and a spot in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship Team of the Tournament in 2018.