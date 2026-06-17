Elliot Anderson Siblings: Get to Know Wil Anderson

Elliot Junior Anderson is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Nottingham Forest and the England national team.

Born on November 6, 2002, in Whitley Bay, England, he has emerged as one of the most promising young midfielders in the Premier League, known for his technical ability, work rate, ball-carrying skills, vision, and versatility in central and attacking midfield roles.

Anderson developed through Newcastle United’s academy before making a significant move to Nottingham Forest in 2024, where he has become a key performer and earned senior international recognition with England.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Elliot has an elder brother named Wil Anderson.

Wil gained public attention after appearing on the 11th series of the reality television show Love Island.

The brothers come from a football-oriented family, with their maternal grandfather, Geoff Allen, having played as an outside-left for Newcastle United in the 1960s.

Career

Anderson joined Newcastle United’s academy at the age of eight after starting at Wallsend Boys Club.

He signed his first professional contract in 2019 and made his senior debut in 2021, appearing in both the FA Cup and Premier League against Arsenal.

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To gain experience, he was loaned to League Two side Bristol Rovers in 2022, where he excelled with seven goals in 21 appearances, helping the team achieve promotion and earning individual awards for his standout performances.

Upon returning to Newcastle, Anderson gradually established himself in the first team, featuring regularly in the Premier League and contributing during their EFL Cup run.

In July 2024, he transferred to Nottingham Forest for a reported fee around £35 million.

At Forest, he has thrived, scoring his first Premier League goals, leading various statistical categories in duels and ball recoveries, and playing a central role in the team’s midfield.

Internationally, he represented Scotland at youth levels before switching allegiance to England, progressing through the U21s, where he helped win the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, and earning his senior debut in 2025 under Thomas Tuchel.Accolades

Accolades

With Newcastle United, Anderson was part of the side that reached the EFL Cup final as runners-up in 2022–23.

With England U21, he won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2025 and was named in the Team of the Tournament for his performances.

Individually, during his loan at Bristol Rovers, Anderson received the EFL League Two Goal of the Month for March 2022 and the EFL League Two Player of the Month for April 2022, along with the EFL Young Player of the Month award.

At Nottingham Forest, he has been voted Player of the Month, and his consistent excellence has drawn comparisons to top midfielders while positioning him as one of the brightest talents in English football.