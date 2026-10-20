Arati hits back at critics, accuses them of envy and malice

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has launched a blistering attack on his political critics, accusing them of being driven by hatred, envy and malice in what he described as attempts to distract his administration from its development agenda.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Igonga in Bonchari on Tuesday, Arati challenged his opponents, including Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, to account for their development records instead of questioning his administration’s projects.

The governor was particularly incensed by criticism of his administration’s acquisition of road construction machinery from China, daring those opposed to the purchase to bring similar equipment to the county.

“If they are aggrieved that I secured them from there, let them also go to their in-laws and bring theirs,” Arati said, in an apparent reference to criticism surrounding his dealings with China.

He further claimed that one of the people criticising the acquisition was a presidential contender from the Gusii region, accusing his opponents of allowing envy to overshadow the interests of residents.

“You wonder what else good such people have for our people,” he said.

Arati, who is also the deputy leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), maintained that his administration should be judged by its development record rather than political attacks.

“Those attacking me should explain what they achieved for Kisii before questioning my record,” he said.

Thousands of residents gathered at Igonga for the national celebrations, which also provided the governor with a platform to defend his performance amid intensifying political scrutiny ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Arati defends development record

In defending his administration’s achievements, Arati highlighted the transformation of Etaya Park in Kisii town, which he said had been converted from a garbage dump into a public recreational space.

He cited the park’s reported international recognition and a subsequent Sh130 million grant from the United Nations as evidence that Kisii was attracting international attention.

The governor expressed optimism that the county would secure further recognition through initiatives linked to the World Cities agenda.

The park has become one of the flagship projects of his administration, with Arati presenting it as an example of efforts to reclaim neglected public spaces and improve the urban environment.

He also defended the county’s early childhood development education (ECDE) milk programme, saying investments in children’s nutrition were part of a broader strategy to improve learning outcomes.

Launched in January 2026, the programme targets approximately 68,000 learners in public ECDE centres across all 45 wards, with milk provided three times a week.

Arati said he intended to extend the programme to Grade Four during his second term in office, while also expanding ECDE infrastructure across the county.

He maintained that criticism would not derail his administration’s development agenda, urging residents to assess projects based on their tangible benefits.

Pays tribute to Gusii heroes

The governor’s political remarks came alongside tributes to Gusii heroes and heroines whose sacrifices shaped the community’s history, particularly during resistance to British colonial rule.

Arati honoured historical figures Otenyo Nyamaterere and Moraa Ng’iti, whose roles in the Abagusii resistance remain part of the region’s historical memory.

Otenyo is remembered for resisting British colonial forces, including an attack on colonial officer Geoffrey Northcote. Moraa Ng’iti is celebrated for encouraging and supporting the resistance.

Arati said their sacrifices should inspire contemporary leaders to serve the public and safeguard the dignity of their communities.

He also honoured Moraa Obiri as a sports legend, recognising her contribution to the region’s sporting heritage.

Deputy Governor Elijah Obebo, Bonchari MP Charles Onchoke and several Members of the County Assembly attended the celebrations.

Meanwhile, governor hopeful July Nyamao was booed and ejected from the venue in an incident reportedly intended to prevent violence.

Arati reiterated that his administration had additional projects in the pipeline, insisting that his focus remained on delivering development to Kisii residents.

Mashujaa Day, marked annually on October 20, honours Kenyans whose contributions have shaped the country’s liberation, development and public life. Formerly known as Kenyatta Day, the holiday was broadened under the 2010 Constitution to recognise heroes and heroines from different generations and fields.