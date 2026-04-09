Arati, Machogu war of words escalates as succession politics heats up in Kisii

The war of words between Kisii Governor Simba Arati and gubernatorial hopeful Ezekiel Machogu intensified on Thursday, as the two leaders traded fresh accusations amid rising succession politics in the county.

Arati, who toured Bomachoge Chache as part of a renewed grassroots charm offensive, accused the former Education Cabinet Secretary of presiding over inefficiency and graft during his previous public service roles—claims he did not substantiate.

For the past two days, the governor has used bursary distribution events to rally support for his re-election bid while simultaneously taking aim at Machogu, widely seen as a potential challenger in the upcoming gubernatorial race.

During a rally-cum-bursary event in South Mugirango, Arati appeared focused on consolidating his support base, dismissing Machogu’s bid and citing his age as a factor. Machogu is 70.

Speaking in Bomachoge on Thursday, the governor escalated his criticism, questioning Machogu’s leadership record.

“We cannot entrust this county to individuals whose records in public service raise serious questions,” Arati said.

He warned that electing Machogu would reverse the gains made under his administration.

“If elected, he risks dragging this county back through inefficiency and poor governance,” he added.

On Wednesday, Machogu hit back, accusing Arati of engaging in diversionary politics instead of prioritizing service delivery.

“The governor should concentrate on delivering services to the people of Kisii instead of engaging in endless political rhetoric,” Machogu said.

At Tendere, Arati separately launched a strong anti-corruption campaign, vowing a crackdown on the mismanagement of public resources.

“I am not going to tolerate misuse of public funds. Every shilling meant for development must reach the people,” he said.

The governor claimed his administration had dismantled entrenched cartels within the county government.

“We have dismantled cartels that were siphoning public funds. That era is behind us,” he stated.

He also renewed his attacks on Machogu, alleging that the former CS had a checkered career in the civil service, including his tenure as a District Commissioner in Bungoma.

“Some leaders, instead of serving the people, leave behind a trail of mismanagement and inefficiency. He now wants to transfer the same mess here,” Arati alleged, again without providing evidence.

Machogu previously served as a Provincial Administrator before his appointment as Education CS under President William Ruto. He was later replaced by Migos Ogamba.

On development, Arati outlined plans to improve healthcare and infrastructure across Kisii County, including equipping Level Two hospitals to enhance diagnostic capacity.

“No patient should suffer due to lack of basic medical facilities,” he said.

He also announced plans to deploy newly acquired tractors to rehabilitate roads damaged by recent heavy rains.

“Roads are the lifeline of our communities. We will ensure they are functional so farmers and traders can move their goods safely,” he added.

Politically, Arati is spearheading President Ruto’s re-election push in Kisii County, working alongside South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro and Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda.