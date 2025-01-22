Arati rallies support for Matiangi, rebukes Osoro

Kisii Governor Simba Arati rallied support for former powerful Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s bid for presidency.

Even though he has not openly declared his intentions to run for president, speculations are that Matiangi will join the race.

On Tuesday, Arati lectured South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro telling him off over recent remarks he made that the community was not ripe yet to produce a candidate for presidency in the forthcoming general election.

“Let me ask, i overheard a certain MP from amongst us saying that we have not come of age to gun for presidency.. That is very unfortunate.”

“Now that we are set and determined to fight all the way up for the seat, i urge our youth to apply for Identification cards in readiness for voting one of our own to Statehouse in 2027. We must seek the highest seat in the land if we are to convince the country that we matter too,” the ODM deputy party boss told an enthusiastic crowd in Bomachoge Borabu during a tour of development projects.

Among the projects he inspected were roads and springs done by his administration.

The Governor’s support of a Matiangi presidency comes days apart after a recent Gusii leaders meeting in Nairobi aimed at galvanizing support for the former CS.

Matiangi is already seen as a major threat to President William Ruto’s candidacy in 2027.

On Sunday, Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku told journalists at his home in Masaba South that they were ready to back Matiangi once he makes open his ambition on the presidency.

“He is our son and we must support our own, there is no doubt about that,” Dr Manduku told the press.

County Senator Richard Onyonka on Monday while addressing a crowd in Garissa said the Gusii community has donated Matiangi as gift to salvaged the country from the economic ruins.

“He has already announced himself and wants to be president,” Onyonka told the residents..

In Nyamira, West Mugirango MP Steve Mogaka has since thrown his weight behind Dr Matiangi.

Arati said Tuesday with the election of Huldah Momanyi, a Kisii, to the US House of Representatives, the community has shown that it has people who can be trusted with the country’s top leadership.

“If our sons and daughters are being elected out there what else should hold us back. Matiangi has done it before and will shine the more as president,” the Governor stated.

Matiangi served under president Uhuru Kenyatta as a CS and had a good performance record.