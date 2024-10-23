Areas to Experience KPLC Blackout Today (Thursday, 24th October 2024)

Several areas across Nairobi, Bungoma, and Kisii counties are set to experience power outages today as Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) conducts planned maintenance. The affected areas and the scheduled outage times are as follows:

Nairobi County

1. Part of Muthaiga

Time: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Affected areas include Gertrude’s Hospital, Oil Libya, Chui Road, Naivasha Avenue, British Embassy Residence, Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Orchard Close, Muthaiga Garden, and adjacent customers.

2. Mukuru Kwa Njenga

Time: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Key areas affected: Maziwa Stage, M-Gas Mukuru Depot, Villa Police Station, Wapewape Road, Embakasi Girls, Muindi Mweusi Supermarket, Mukuru kwa Njenga, Chaminade, St. Mary’s Hospital Mukuru kwa Njenga, Kware Police Post, Mukuru kwa Njenga Primary School, Kware Statehouse, Pipeline Chairmans, Muindi Mweusi Supermarket Pipeline, Part of Plot 10, and adjacent customers.

Bungoma County

1. Mulaku, Karima

Time: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

The areas set to experience outages include Wandabwa Primary School, Ndivisi Namwatikho, Ndivisi Girls, Ndivisi Boys, Ndivisi Market, Mulaku, Makunga Market, Nabiswa, Karima, Lusokho, Kwana, and adjacent customers.

Kisii County

1. Marani, Sombogo

Time: 9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Affected locations: Nyakoe Quarry, Ititi Primary School, Kiareni, Marani Market, Marani Sub-County Hospital, Sombogo Tea Factory, Nyakeiri, Rioma Market, Rioma Police Station, Apondo Primary School, Gesiaka, Nyamatuta, Ruga Quarry, Nyando Quarry, Nyakome Secondary School, Kiareni Secondary School, and adjacent customers.

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for the outages and plan accordingly. The outages are expected to last for the specified durations.