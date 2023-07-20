Ariana Grande Finds Love Again With Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater

Pop sensation Ariana Grande has already embarked on a new romance following her separation from husband Dalton Gomez.

Recent reports from People, Entertainment Tonight, and TMZ reveal that Grande is dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, who is also separated from his wife, Lilly Jay.

According to sources, Grande and Slater’s relationship began after their respective separations from their partners.

Slater, who plays Boq in Wicked, and Grande, who takes on the role of Glinda, apparently hit it off due to their shared interests and fun-loving personalities.

The timeline of the breakup and new romance was elaborated by insiders. “Ariana and Dalton separated in January.

She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife,” a source revealed to People. ET also weighed in on their connection, stating that they only started dating after both had ended their previous relationships. Despite the new romance, Ariana and Dalton have remained friends.

Ethan Slater, a Broadway star known for his role as Spongebob on stage, has shown appreciation for his ex, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son.

In May, he posted a touching Mother’s Day tribute that garnered a “like” from Grande. Additionally, in November, he shared a heartfelt post celebrating their four-year marriage and a decade of togetherness, which Grande also acknowledged.

While Ariana Grande has yet to comment publicly on her split from Dalton Gomez, the couple quietly parted ways in January after a brief attempt at reconciliation in May.

The distance between them proved to be a challenge, as Gomez, a real estate agent, couldn’t frequently leave Los Angeles, where Grande was filming in the U.K.

A source close to the situation explained, “She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton. He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It’s definitely been an issue for them. Dalton’s career is demanding, and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.”

Despite their separation, Dalton Gomez has also been casually dating with Ariana’s approval. Us Weekly recently reported that he still holds hope for a reconciliation, while Grande is looking forward to moving on with her life.

Gomez has been dating casually as a way to cope with the split but has not been actively seeking a serious relationship. In contrast, Ariana is focused on the future and bears no ill feelings about the end of their marriage.

