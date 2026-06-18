Armed goons invade Chemelil Academy, assault staff and steal cash, phones

Police in Kisumu County are investigating an attack on Chemelil Academy after an armed gang invaded the school, assaulted staff, vandalised offices and stole cash and mobile phones.

Four people sustained injuries during the incident.

The injured were taken to Nyang’oma Sub-County Hospital, where they are receiving treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, shortly after the school reopened following the half-term break.

The school’s chief principal raised the alarm, prompting a team of police officers led by the Muhoroni Deputy Sub-County Police Commander and detectives to respond.

As officers approached the school, they spotted about 20 men armed with crude weapons.

The suspects fled into a nearby sugarcane plantation on seeing the police, evading arrest.

Investigators established that the attackers broke into the principal’s office by forcing the door locks, harassed the principal and stole Sh7,000.

They also broke into the deputy principal’s office and stole Sh5,000.

The gang further stole 10 smartphones belonging to members of staff and students.

Police believe the invasion was intended to disrupt school activities, as Thursday marked the official reporting day for students returning from the half-term break. Authorities confirmed that all students present at the school have been accounted for.

Police said the situation was brought under control and normal learning has resumed. Investigations are ongoing as officers pursue the suspects, who remain at large.

The school, including parents, has been embroiled in a row with the new management of Chemelil Sugar Factory following the leasing process that handed over the mill’s management to a private investor.