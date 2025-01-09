Army Chief Joseph Aoun Elected Lebanon’s President After Years of Deadlock

Lebanon’s parliament has elected the country’s army chief as president, ending a power vacuum that has lasted more than two years.

Joseph Aoun’s candidacy was backed by several political parties, as well as the US, France and Saudi Arabia.

A rival backed by the Hezbollah militia withdrew on Wednesday and endorsed the commander.

The presidency is a mainly ceremonial role which is reserved for a Christian under a sectarian power-sharing system.

The election took place six weeks after Lebanon’s government agreed a ceasefire to end a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah, which significantly weakened the Iran-backed Shia Muslim group.

The Lebanese army was not involved in the conflict and has a key role under the ceasefire deal, which requires it to deploy soldiers in southern Lebanon as Israeli troops withdraw and to ensure Hezbollah ends its armed presence there by 26 January.

Aoun, 60, is a career soldier who has been the army’s commander since 2017.

During that time, he has led the institution through deep crises which have affected Lebanon.

They include the 13-month Hezbollah-Israel conflict, a six-year-long economic depression that is one of the worst recorded in modern times, and the 2020 Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200 people.

Lebanon has not had a properly functioning government since the last parliamentary elections in May 2022.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati was unable to secure backing for a new cabinet before then-president Michel Aoun’s term ended that October, leaving his administration with reduced powers.

Lawmakers then failed to elect a new president on 12 occasions. The last time was in June 2023, when no candidate secured enough votes to win the first round before Hezbollah and its ally Amal prevented a second round by walking out.

A presidential candidate in Lebanon can usually be elected in the first round if they receive a two-thirds majority – or 86 votes – in the 128-seat parliament, or by a simple majority in a second round. However, Speaker Nabih Berri said Aoun needed a two-thirds majority in any round because he was a sitting army commander.

In Thursday morning’s first round, 71 lawmakers voted in favour of Aoun, 15 short of what he required. Another 37 lawmakers – many of them reportedly from Hezbollah and Amal – cast blank ballots, while 20 ballots were declared invalid.

Berri, who is the leader of Amal, then suspended the session until the afternoon, sparking anger among lawmakers who wanted the second round to take place immediately.

Eventually, Aoun was elected president after receiving 99 votes in the second round, easily achieving the required two-thirds majority. Nine lawmakers cast blank ballots, in addition to 18 invalid ballots.

As soon as the result was announced by the speaker, TV channels showed scenes of celebration around the country.

Aoun was later shown arriving at the parliament building in a suit and then inspecting guards before entering the chamber to be sworn in.

