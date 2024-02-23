Arnold Schwarzenegger Sibling: Inside the Life of Meinhard Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an Austrian-American actor, businessman, filmmaker, former professional bodybuilder and former politician.

Born on July 30, 1947, in Thal, Styria, Austria, he rose to prominence as a bodybuilder, winning the Mr. Universe title at age 20 and the Mr. Olympia title seven times.

Arnold transitioned to Hollywood, where he achieved stardom as an action movie icon, particularly known for his roles in Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator and True Lies.

He served as the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011, returning to acting afterward.

Arnold holds dual citizenship in Austria and the United States and has been married twice, with children including Katherine, Patrick and Joseph Baena.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sibling

Meinhard was Arnold’s older brother who passed away at the age of 24 in a drunk-driving accident.

Arnold and Meinhard did not have a close relationship, and Arnold believes that his brother’s substance abuse was due to their tough upbringing.

In the Netflix docuseries, Arnold, Arnold spoke about his father’s abusive behavior, which he believes may have caused his brother’s death.

Meinhard was described as more delicate and sensitive than Arnold, and he turned to drinking to deal with his trauma.

Arnold rarely spoke of Meinhard prior to the documentary, and little else is known about him.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s parents

Arnold was born to Gustav and Aurelia Schwarzenegger in Thal, Austria.

His father, Gustav, was a police chief who served in the Nazi party during World War II and was described as a cruel man who frequently abused Arnold and his brother, Meinhard.

Arnold maintained a close relationship with his mother until she passed away in 1998.

He has spoken openly about the tough and abusive upbringing he and his brother experienced, attributing his success to his determination to break the cycle of abuse.

Unfortunately, Meinhard struggled with alcohol abuse and died in a drunk-driving accident at the age of 24.

Arnold believes that his brother’s substance abuse was a result of their difficult upbringing.

Career

Arnold is a world-famous athlete, actor, businessman, environmentalist, philanthropist, best-selling author and former politician.

He began dominating the sport of competitive bodybuilding at the age of 20, becoming the youngest person ever to win the Mr. Universe title.

Arnold emigrated to America in 1968 and went on to win five Mr. Universe titles and seven Mr. Olympia titles before retiring to dedicate himself to acting.

He quickly made a name for himself in Hollywood, starring in films such as Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator and True Lies.

In 2003, Arnold became the 38th Governor of California in a historic recall election, serving until 2011.

As governor, he ushered in an era of innovative leadership and extraordinary public service, including the nation-leading Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006 and major investments in improving California’s aging infrastructure.

Arnold has also been active in philanthropy, serving as Chairman of the After School All-Stars and coach and international torchbearer for Special Olympics.

He has also co-founded the R20 Regions of Climate Action, a global non-profit dedicated to helping subnational governments develop, implement, and communicate the importance of low-carbon and climate resilient projects.

Arnold has continued to act in recent years, appearing in films such as The Last Stand, Escape Plan and Terminator Genisys.