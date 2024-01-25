Arrest Made in Fatal Johannesburg Building Fire as Suspect Confesses to Arson

South African authorities have apprehended a 29-year-old man believed to be responsible for the tragic fire that claimed numerous lives in a downtown Johannesburg building last year. The arrest was confirmed by the police on Wednesday, following the suspect’s admission during a recent inquiry that he played a role in igniting the devastating blaze. The individual is slated to face charges including arson, 77 counts of murder, and 120 counts of attempted murder in a Johannesburg court in the near future, as stated in a police release reported by Reuters.

The incident occurred on August 31, 2023, when a fierce fire swept through the five-story Usindiso building in Marshalltown, formerly an apartheid-era “pass laws” office and subsequently repurposed as a women’s shelter before being illicitly occupied for housing. Tragically, many victims, including migrants from neighboring countries, suffered severe burns, with some beyond recognition.

Emergency services noted that during the fire, most of the building’s fire escapes were either locked or chained shut, exacerbating the tragedy. Witnesses and health officials reported instances of people resorting to desperate measures, such as jumping out of windows and even tossing their children to bystanders below. This incident marked one of the deadliest building fires globally in recent years.

Following the catastrophe, a commission of inquiry was established to delve into the circumstances surrounding the fire. During a recent inquiry hearing, the arrested suspect, initially appearing as a witness, confessed to starting the fire. He claimed that he initiated a smaller fire within the overcrowded housing block to conceal a murder he had committed, inadvertently triggering the larger blaze, according to reports from South Africa’s Eyewitness News.

Also Read: US Conducts Precision Strikes in Iraq Targeting Iran-Backed Militia Bases

According to Andy Chinnah, a rights activist affiliated with Amnesty International, who attended the inquiry, the suspect admitted to drug use and revealed his association with a drug dealer within the building. Reportedly under the influence at the time of the incident, the suspect expressed remorse and broke down in tears while recounting his actions on the night of the fire.

Notably, the inquiry’s evidence leader cautioned that statements made before the inquiry might not automatically be admissible in court. The suspect further testified that the building was a hotbed of criminal activity, predominantly controlled by drug dealers.