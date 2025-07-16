Arrest warrant issued against Juja MP George Koimburi in fake abduction case

A Nairobi court Wednesday issued a warrant of arrest against Juja Member of Parliament (MP) George Koimburi after he failed to appear for arraignment on charges related to stage-managing his own abduction.

At the Milimani Law Courts, Koimburi was charged in absentia alongside Kanyenya-ini Ward MCA Grace Nduta Wairimu and five others.

They are accused of conspiring to defeat the course of justice in violation of Section 117(c) of the Penal Code.

The prosecution told court that on May 25, 2025, at Mugutha area in Juja Sub- County, Kiambu County, the lawmaker, along with Peter Kiratu Muhia, David Macharia Gatana, Cyrus Keriu Muhia, Grace Nduta Wairimu, and two others identified as Peter and Njuguna alias “Njugush”, staged a fake abduction of the lawmaker.

The move was purportedly aimed at obstructing Koimburi’s imminent arrest and arraignment at the Kiambu Law Courts, where he was expected to face four counts related to land fraud.

In addition, the MP faced an additional charge of publication of false information where he reportedly gave a press release from a Nairobi hospital which was broadcast on YouTube, where he claimed he had been abducted and tortured.

Peter Kiratu Muhia also faces an additional charge of giving false information to a public officer and publishing false information . Court heard that he falsely reported the alleged abduction to an officer at Mugutha Police Station, prompting police action based on fabricated claims.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi, the second, third, fourth and fifth accused pleaded not guilty.

Warrants of arrest were also issued against the sixth and seventh accused who were not present in court.

Court granted bail of Sh300,000 for each accused person and directed that they present three contact persons as sureties.

The case will be mentioned on August 5, 2025.

DCI boss Amin Mohamed pointed out that there was a mismatch between Koimburi’s movement and the police investigations.

“Fortunately, we’ve been able to expedite the investigations and to expose him to the public that the MP was indeed not abducted,” Amin said.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said the abduction of Koimburi and his subsequent discovery in a coffee farm is political theatrics, insisting that police investigations found no evidence of a kidnapping at the scene where he was found.

“Officers from Juja swiftly responded, visiting the alleged scene and thoroughly documenting the area. Upon comparing the vegetation and road dimensions at the scene with those in the video, it was established that the two did not match,” said the IG.

Police have recorded statements from witnesses who revealed how the incident was staged.

The MP was picked from the scene and driven for about a kilometer before he jumped to another car and later taken to a hotel in Gatundu where he spent. An MCA from Muranga who was with him that night was also arrested.

Koimburi’s allies rallied behind Koimburi, accepting his version of events and expressing concern about the security situation he describes.

They view his case as emblematic of broader lawlessness and the vulnerability of even elected officials to criminal elements.