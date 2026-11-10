Arsene Wenger Considers Challenging Gianni Infantino for Fifa Presidency

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is considering a bid to challenge Gianni Infantino for the Fifa presidency ahead of next year’s election, in a move that could reshape the race for leadership of world football.

According to BBC Sport, senior figures in European football have for weeks been encouraging the Frenchman to contest the position, with Wenger now giving the possibility serious consideration.

Wenger, 77, currently serves as Fifa’s Chief of Global Football Development. However, his age has raised questions about whether he could provide long-term leadership for the organisation.

Some of his supporters have reportedly indicated that they would be comfortable with him winning the election before stepping down ahead of completing a full four-year term.

Infantino’s position has come under pressure following a backlash over his abandoned proposal to sell commercial stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Despite the controversy, the incumbent retains support in South America, Africa and Asia. He recently insisted that he enjoys the backing of the “vast, vast majority” of world football.

However, that support could face a significant test if Wenger enters the race.

The former Arsenal manager is expected to enjoy the backing of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), which has led opposition to Infantino over the controversial commercial proposal. Wenger also has a strong reputation and international profile across the football community.

Sources close to Wenger told BBC Sport that he had not made a final decision on whether to contest the election. They also believe Infantino remains the favourite to secure a fourth and final term.

The deadline for candidates to confirm their intention to challenge Infantino in the election scheduled for March is November 18.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega was the first candidate to declare his intention to run in October. Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima has also announced his intention to contest the position.

The presidential race comes amid continuing tensions over Fifa’s proposed Forward Enterprise (FFE) project, which sought to attract private investment into commercial rights associated with the World Cup.

Earlier this month, Fifa announced that key documents relating to the proposal would be made available to members of its council. However, officials will have to travel to the organisation’s headquarters in Zurich to access them, under what Fifa described as “strict protocols”.

Last month, UEFA gave Fifa until November 2 to release details of the proposal and respond to questions about the decision-making process behind it.

The demand followed a Fifa Council meeting at which Infantino apologised for the abandoned plan but did not explain how it had been developed. Instead, he asked members to submit their questions in writing.

Wenger, who has traditionally been viewed as an ally of Infantino, distanced himself from the proposal after the controversy emerged.

“I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports,” Wenger said at the time.

“The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent Fifa that serves our game with commitment, transparency and integrity.”

During his time at Fifa, Wenger has also attracted criticism over several proposals, including holding the World Cup every two years and introducing a proposed “daylight” offside rule.

However, he retains considerable influence in international football, particularly in Africa, where he has long been regarded as a supporter of the continent’s players and football development.

Infantino recently received a major boost to his re-election campaign after all 54 African national football associations backed him, following his promise to increase funding for the continent.

Wenger, meanwhile, has earned support in Africa through his advocacy for greater opportunities for African players during his time at Arsenal and his backing of an expanded 48-team World Cup, which he believes can promote football development beyond the sport’s traditional powerhouses.

His possible entry into the presidential race could therefore present Infantino with a significant challenge, although the incumbent remains the favourite as the November 18 deadline approaches.