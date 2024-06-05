Artie Lange Sibling: All About Stacy Lange

Artie Lange is an American stand-up comedian, actor and radio personality best known for his tenures on the sketch comedy series Mad TV and The Howard Stern Show.

He grew up in New Jersey and initially worked as a longshoreman and taxi driver before pursuing comedy full-time in the early 1990s.

Lange gained fame as a cast member on Mad TV, but was fired in 1997 after a drug arrest.

He later found success co-starring with Norm Macdonald in the film Dirty Work and the sitcom The Norm Show.

In 2001, Lange joined The Howard Stern Show, where he became a popular and controversial personality for nearly a decade.

Siblings

Lange’s sister, Stacy Lange, is a fashion designer who has contributed to several prominent fashion brands.

She has worked with companies such as American Eagle Outfitters and Ralph Lauren, among others.

Stacy’s involvement in the fashion industry has been a significant aspect of her career, and she has likely played a role in shaping her own personal style and aesthetic, which may have influenced Lange’s perception of fashion and his own fashion choices.

Career

Lange started his stand-up comedy career in the comedy clubs of New York City in the late 1980s.

He helped create the popular sketch comedy group Live on Tape and also performed with other improv troupes like Midnight Madness and The Improvables.

Lange’s breakout work with Live On Tape landed him his first major TV role as an original cast member on the sketch comedy series MADtv from 1995 to 1997.

After being fired from MADtv in 1997 due to a drug arrest, he went on to appear in films like Dirty Work and the sitcom The Norm Show.

In 2001, Lange joined the cast of The Howard Stern Show, where he became a popular and controversial personality for nearly a decade.

During this time, he also released comedy albums, starred in the film Beer League and published the bestselling memoir, Too Fat to Fish.

After leaving The Howard Stern Show in 2009, Lange continued to perform stand-up comedy and host radio shows, including The Nick & Artie Show and The Artie Quitter Podcast.

He has also appeared in the HBO series Crashing since 2015.

Addiction and mental health issues

Lange has struggled with addiction and mental health issues throughout his life and career.

He has abused a variety of substances including alcohol, cocaine, heroin, and prescription opioids.

Lange’s drug abuse has caused him to be admitted to the hospital 8 times in the past 2 years due to complications from diabetes and drug abuse.

In 1995, at age 27 while on Mad TV, Lange attempted suicide by drinking whiskey and taking prescription drugs.

His co-stars found him and took him to intensive care, saving his life.

Lange was arrested for drug possession of heroin and cocaine in 2017. He violated his probation twice in 2 months by testing positive for cocaine.

He was ordered to attend an intensive 6-month drug court program but failed another drug test, leading to a 1-month outpatient treatment program instead.

In 2010, Lange attempted suicide again by drinking bleach, cutting his wrists, and stabbing himself in the torso several times with a kitchen knife.

He underwent surgery and was transferred to a psychiatric hospital after recovering.

From February 2010 to April 2011, Lange was non-functioning and living with his mother in New Jersey after being ferried in and out of detoxes, halfway houses and psychiatric hospitals following his 2010 suicide attempt.

His addiction and mental health issues have disrupted his career at times, including his departure from The Howard Stern Show in 2009 and his ongoing struggle to maintain sobriety and function normally.