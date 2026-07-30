Asige removed from key Senate committee as ODM purge continues

Nominated Senator Crystal Asige spoke out after being removed from the Senate Committee on Roads, Transport and Housing.

She described the move as a setback to her advocacy for persons with disabilities but insisting it would not deter her from serving Kenyans.

In a statement shared on X on Thursday evening, Asige said she had used her position on the committee to champion inclusive transport, sustainable cities and accessibility in the built environment for more than eight million persons with disabilities.

“Today everyone’s getting it! They removed me from the Senate Committee on Roads, Transport & Housing where I champion inclusive transport and mobility, sustainable cities, and accessibility in the built environment for the rights of over 8 million persons with disabilities as provided for in the PWD Act of 2025,” she said.

The Senator said she had carried out her parliamentary duties diligently despite living with a disability.

“Every day, I come to this House diligently to do my job, to execute the business of those I was brought here to represent, and I do it well even with a disability,” she said.

Without directly accusing the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leadership of targeting her, Asige suggested the reshuffle could have been punitive.

“If this is punishment by the leadership, so be it, but one thing that people ought to know is that God has a knack for turning a bad situation into a glorious occasion,” she added.

Asige’s removal comes amid a wider shake-up within the Senate that has seen several ODM legislators perceived to be aligned with the United Opposition and the Linda Mwananchi movement stripped of influential committee positions.

On Wednesday, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi were removed from powerful Senate committees and reassigned to committees viewed as less influential, in a move that has intensified claims of an internal purge targeting dissenting voices within the party.

Sifuna will lose his position in the powerful Senate County Public Accounts Committee, which is responsible for oversight of Governors and county assemblies.

If the proposed changes are approved by the Senate House Business Committee, the Nairobi Senator will be moved to the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Committee.

Sifuna’s position at the County Public Accounts Committee is expected to be taken over by Kilifi Senator and Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo.

Senator Osotsi, on the other hand, has been removed from the Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee.

Osotsi was ousted from the committee through a vote of no confidence by members, and will now be moved to the Trade, Industrialisation and Tourism Committee.

His position will be taken over by Taita Taveta Senator Johannes Mwaruma.

The changes are set to be effected on the floor of the Senate after consideration by the House Business Committee.

The committee changes followed Sifuna’s earlier removal as ODM Secretary General after months of wrangles within the party, with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties later recognising the leadership changes.

The latest reshuffle heightened tensions within ODM as divisions widen between the party leadership and members associated with the Linda Mwananchi faction, which has increasingly criticised President William Ruto’s administration and charted a political path separate from the party’s current leadership.