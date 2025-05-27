Aspirant faults Kitutu Chache South MP in Kisii over development

A political aspirant in Kisii has launched a virulent attack on Kitutu Chache South MP -Anthony Kibagendi- terming his continued stay in office a disaster.

Ibrahim Nyangeso Junior claimed Kibagendi’s two and half years stay in office has largely been punctured by lethargy leaving the residents in a lurch.

“It is pity he (Kibagendi )is not even picking any lesson from his counterparts elsewhere. Our people deserve more and better than rhetoric ,” Nyangeso stated.

Nyangeso who is also a Nairobi based trader is seeking to unseat the MP in the upcoming 2027 general election.

He has lately stepped up visits to had grassroot especially reaching out to the people with fundraisers.

Kibagendi was elected on the ODM party ticket.

“Our roads are still impassable, and essential services in disarray, you visit schools and find rickety latrines what a shame!” Nyangeso lamented.

“It is time for new leadership with fresh energy and a real commitment to the people,” he told journalists.

The aspirant separately floated claims of unfair distribution of bursary allocations .

Much still needs to be done to ensure the process was not “flawed and discriminatory.”

The bursary selection and disbursement process, he is observed, lack transparency adding that it unfairly excluded deserving students.

“There are hardworking students from low-income families who were left out without reason, while others with political connections benefited. Worse still the general allocation were dismal,” Nyangeso, claimed.

He said the clamor for transparency and accountability will not stop until the MP becomes open enough.

“This is not how public funds should be managed.”

He spoke of receiving a “litany of complaints of bias and favoritism” in the exercise which can only be properly addressed through an election.

“We should not politicize what should be a public good , people want development,” he said.

On roads, Nyangeso expressed concern over the deteriorating state of roads in the area.

He said the local infrastructure in it’s current status was a major hindrance to development and public safety.

They are “unacceptable” and definitely “a reflection of neglect.”

“The poor state of our roads is not just an inconvenience—it’s a barrier to education, healthcare, and economic progress,” he said.

“If elected, I will prioritize infrastructure repair and ensure that our roads are safe and motorable.”

Kibagendi dismissed him as a busybody out to gain mileage.