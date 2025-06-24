At least 10 killed in separate weekend accidents

At least ten people were killed in separate accidents reported in the country.

Dozens others are admitted in hospitals following the accidents, police said. The first incident happened on June 22 at Sega trading centre in Siaya County where two people were killed after a four-wheel drive car they were traveling in rolled.

The incident happened along Kisumu-Busia Road as the driver tried to avoid hitting a pothole. Police said four people were injured in the accident.

In Kitale, along the Kitale-Molem Road, two pedestrians were on June 22 night killed by a speeding salon car. The incident happened as the two who included a student were crossing the road.

In Makutano, Embu County one person was killed in a collition between two vehicles on June 22. Two other people were injured and taken to the hospital.

In Othoro, Homabay County, a five-year-old girl was killed in an accident on June 23 along the Sondu-Oyugis Road.

This was after she was hit by a speeding motorcycle. The rider was injured in the accident.

In Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County, a driver of a salon car died on June 23 after his car vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree.

Elsewhere along Outering Road, a pedestrian was Sunday killed in an accident. The victim was hit by a speeding matatu and died on the spot, police said.

The matatu was racing from Donholm towards Tajmall area when the accident happened.

In Kimende area along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, a pedestrian was killed in an accident. The incident happened as the victim crossed the road, police said.

In Masii, Machakos County, a bodaboda rider died after he collided head on with an oncoming matatu. Five passengers were injured in the accident on Saturday night, police said.

Officials say reckless overtaking, speeding, and drunk driving remain among the leading causes of road accidents across the country, continuing to claim lives despite sustained public safety campaigns by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Mechanical failures from poorly maintained vehicles, including worn tyres and faulty brakes, have also been identified as significant contributors to the growing number of crashes. In addition to driver negligence, poor road conditions—such as potholes, confusing signage, and inadequate lighting—make travel increasingly hazardous, particularly at night. Furthermore, poor enforcement of traffic laws, coupled with some incidents of corruption at roadblocks, has allowed traffic offenders to operate with impunity, further worsening the problem on Kenyan roads.

There is a campaign to address the menace.