At Least 29 Police Officers Killed in Line of Duty This Year, Mudavadi Says 

At least 29 police officers were killed on duty in 2024.

This is a decrease as compared to those who died in 2023, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who is also the acting Interior Cabinet Secretary said.

He said the country lost 29 officers this year, down from 37 last year.

Most of those killed this year died as a result of terrorist attacks and livestock theft raids, while two officers were killed following an attack by members of the public.

A list of the fallen officers’ names was officially unveiled at a memorial site in Embakasi, as a tribute to their sacrifice in protecting the country.

Mudavadi made the revelations on Friday while leading a ceremony to honor police officers and prisons officers who have fallen in the line of duty at the National Police Service Embakasi Campus.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo was among those in attendance.

The event was filled with sorrow and grief, with tears flowing from widows, relatives, and friends of police officers who lost their lives.

Benson Nderitu Mwangi was one of those who arrived to mourn his 29-year-old son who passed away in November, in the early days of his service with the police department.

His dream was cut short by an attack by suspected al Shabaab militants in Mandera County.

“They were attacked in Mandera. If the government had equipped the police properly, they wouldn’t have been killed,” he said.

Other victims were two officers who were killed after being attacked by members of the public while on duty.

One of them was trying to rescue young girls from undergoing FGM in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Inspector of Police Douglas Kanja stated urged for respect for police officers. “Kenyans need to respect the police and understand that no one is above the law,” he said.

Despite the government’s promise to offer additional job opportunities to widows and orphans of fallen officers in the police service, there is also a Veteran Bill in the works to fast-track compensation and improve working conditions for police officers.

“We have already employed six widows and three orphans into the police force, and we will increase this number,” Mudavadi said.

“I encourage the leadership of our police and prisons services to continue supporting the families of these heroes and heroines.”

“It is comforting to note that six widows and three orphans were recruited during the last cohort in January 2023. I am assured that qualified widows, widowers, orphans and the next of kin will continue to be considered in subsequent recruitments.”

He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the welfare and working conditions of officers and their families.

“Key initiatives include providing decent housing, improving medical services, and offering counseling to those facing mental or social challenges. Additionally, as promised during last year’s ceremony, the establishment of a Veterans Endowment Fund is underway, with the necessary legislation already in progress,” he added.

Mudavadi said the solemn occasion was a powerful reminder of their bravery and selflessness, as they dedicated their lives to keeping Kenya safe.

“Their sacrifices not only safeguard our country but also solidify its standing as a beacon of safety on the global stage.”

“Their names, etched on the commemorative monument, will serve as an enduring symbol of their remarkable legacy, inspiring future generations to uphold the values they so valiantly defended,” he said.

He told police to in turn, redouble their efforts to serve with integrity, resilience, and an unshakable sense of duty to protect and improve the security of our country.

Also present were Dr. Salome Beacco, Principal Secretary, State Department for Correctional Services, Commissioner General Prisons Service Patrick Mwiti Aranduh, Deputy Inspector General Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli, Director DCI Mohamed Ibrahim Amin and Issack Hassan, Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.