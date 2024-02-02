Governor Sakaja Waives Medical Fees For Victims Of Embakasi Fire

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Friday announced the exemption of medical fees for persons affected by the destructive fire that occurred in Embakasi on Thursday night.

Sakaja, while sympathising with the affected, said the exemption of medical fees applies exclusively to public county hospitals.

“Currently, all County Health and Medical teams are also managing the situation and also working hand in hand with the County Disaster and Risk management teams who continue to provide the necessary support to the victims of the fire incident,” said Sakaja in the statement.

The County Government also waived all medical fees at the County facilities attending to the injured and bereaved.

“We have also mobilised relief items, in conjunction with other agencies, to ensure the comfort of all those affected.”

At least three people have since been confirmed dead following the explosive fire incident that occurred in Embakasi’s Mradi area.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the duo died while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi West Hospital.

Mwaura added that 222 others were injured and have been rushed to various hospitals including 21 at the Kenyatta National Hospital and 160 at Mama Lucy General Hospital.

Some 19 others are at Mbagathi Hospital, 14 at Modern Komarock Hospital, and eight at Nairobi West Hospital.

“One Lorry of an unknown registration number that was loaded with gas exploded, igniting a huge ball of fire that spread widely. A flying gas cylinder hit Oriental Godown, burning down the said godown which deals with garments and textiles,” Mwaura said in a statement.

The fire left a huge destruction in the area displacing many. Several vehicles were also burnt down in the incident.