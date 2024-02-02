Death Toll in Embakasi Gas Explosion Rises to Three, More Than 200 Hospitalized

The death toll in the Embakasi fire tragedy has risen to three people, Deputy Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja said.

“We have three fatalities so far and our teams are still checking here,” he said.

He said more than 200 are admitted with serious injuries.

Kanja led security officers to the scene as search continued.

Several vehicles were burnt in the incident.

The government, through spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, earlier expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the profound loss suffered by the community.

In the wake of the disaster, 222 individuals sustained injuries and were promptly transported to various medical facilities for treatment. The distribution of casualties includes 21 at Kenyatta National Hospital, 160 at Mama Lucy General Hospital, 19 at Mbagathi Hospital, 14 at Modern Komarock Hospital, and 8 at Nairobi West Hospital.

The immediate response to the emergency was a collaborative effort involving multiple institutions, including the National Police, Nairobi County Government, the Kenya Red Cross, St. John’s Ambulance, and compassionate citizens. The government commends these entities for their swift response, emphasizing the solidarity and patriotism demonstrated during the crisis.

As the scene is now secured, a central command center has been established to coordinate ongoing rescue operations and intervention efforts. Kenyans are urged to respect the cordoned areas to minimize disruptions and facilitate a seamless rescue mission.

