Gas Explosion Tragedy Strikes Embakasi as Gov’t Issues Second Update

A massive explosion occurred at Mradi area in Embakasi, Nairobi County, on Thursday, 1st February 2024, at approximately 11:30 pm. The incident, involving a gas-laden lorry of unknown registration, resulted in a catastrophic fire that has left a community in shock and mourning.

SECOND UPDATE ON THE EMBAKASI GAS EXPLOSION FIRE INCIDENT Further to our earlier communication, the government of Kenya wishes to confirm that yesterday Thursday 1st February 2024, at around 11:30 pm, there was a huge explosion at Mradi area, in Embakasi, Nairobi County. One… — Spokesperson GoK (@SpokespersonGoK) February 2, 2024

The blast was so intense that it ignited a towering ball of fire, subsequently colliding with Oriental Godown, a business specializing in garments and textiles. The godown was completely engulfed, and the flames extended to nearby vehicles, commercial properties, and residential houses, with residents caught off guard in the late-night incident.

Tragically, two Kenyan lives were lost in the chaos, and they were being attended to at Nairobi West Hospital. The government, through spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, expresses heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the profound loss suffered by the community.

In the wake of the disaster, 222 individuals sustained injuries and were promptly transported to various medical facilities for treatment. The distribution of casualties includes 21 at Kenyatta National Hospital, 160 at Mama Lucy General Hospital, 19 at Mbagathi Hospital, 14 at Modern Komarock Hospital, and 8 at Nairobi West Hospital.

Also Read: Embakasi Fire Leaves Two Dead, 191 Injured

The immediate response to the emergency was a collaborative effort involving multiple institutions, including the National Police, Nairobi County Government, the Kenya Red Cross, St. John’s Ambulance, and compassionate citizens. The government commends these entities for their swift response, emphasizing the solidarity and patriotism demonstrated during the crisis.

As the scene is now secured, a central command center has been established to coordinate ongoing rescue operations and intervention efforts. Kenyans are urged to respect the cordoned areas to minimize disruptions and facilitate a seamless rescue mission.

The government is actively engaged in providing support to the victims and is working tirelessly to restore normalcy to the affected area. More updates on these efforts will be communicated to the public as they become available.