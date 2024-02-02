fbpx
    Embakasi Fire Leaves Two Dead, 191 Injured

    A fire incident at an Embakasi gas company has left scores injured and two dead.

    Reports indicate that 167 victims have so far been treated at Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi; 142 adults and 25 children, many with inhalation injuries.

    About 7 of the critically injured victims have been referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and 17 others to Kenyatta University hospital.

    Several patients have been treated and discharged from the facility since 1:30am on Friday.

    Embakasi OCPD Wesley Kimeto confirmed at least two people have died from the incident, one adult and a minor, as of 4:30am.

