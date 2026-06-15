Woman fatally stabbed at shop in dispute in Kiambu

Police in Kiambu County launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing his wife while she was operating her shop in Mwihoko Township.

The victim, Elizabeth Wambui, 47, was attacked on Sunday morning at her business premises in the Delta area, police and witnesses said.

According to police, the incident was reported by the couple’s son, who told officers that his father, allegedly stabbed his mother on the right side of the chest using a spearhead.

The attack caused severe bleeding, and the victim was rushed to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital for treatment. However, doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Police visited and processed the scene and recovered the spearhead believed to have been used in the attack and retained it as an exhibit for forensic examination.

Authorities said the motive behind the killing had not been immediately established. The suspect fled the scene after the incident and remains at large.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Kenyatta University Funeral Home pending a postmortem examination.

Investigators have launched a search for the suspect as inquiries into the fatal incident continue. The case adds to growing concern over domestic-related killings reported in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the body of a child who had been reported missing in Gatundu South, Kiambu County was recovered from River Thiririka, bringing a tragic end to a search operation launched after the child’s disappearance.

According to police, the body was spotted floating along the river bank on Sunday by members of a search party who had been looking for the child since the missing person’s report was filed on June 13.

The body was retrieved from the river and examined at the scene. Police noted that the child had bruises on the face and neck, blood oozing from the nose, and a missing incisor tooth.

Preliminary investigations suggest the child may have accidentally fallen from a cliff into the river while playing, although authorities said investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

The scene was documented by investigators before the body was moved to Gatundu Level 5 Hospital mortuary for preservation and a postmortem examination.

Police said the autopsy findings will help determine the precise cause of death as investigations continue.