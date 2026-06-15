Missing man found dead in house in Murang’a

Police in Murang’a County are investigating the death of a 59-year-old man whose decomposing body was discovered inside his house in Kandara Sub-county.

The deceased, identified as Joseph Ngugi Mburu, was found lying lifeless on a bed at his home in Kibuu Village, Naaro Sub-location, after relatives became concerned when they had not seen him for several days.

According to police, the discovery was made by his relatives who went to check on him at about 11am on Sunday after failing to see him for two days.

Upon opening the door to the house, he found the body in an advanced state of decomposition and immediately alerted authorities.

A team of officers visited the scene and found the body lying in a supine position on a bed.

The deceased’s brother told investigators that Joseph had reportedly been battling a mental health condition for the past 10 years and lived alone. He said the deceased rarely left the house and spent most of his time indoors.

According to the report, the deceased’s wife and children had left him years earlier following the onset of his illness.

Police processed and documented the scene before moving the body to General Kago Hospital Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Investigators said there were no immediate signs of foul play, but inquiries remain ongoing as they await the results of the autopsy.

And police in Mandera County are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose decomposing body was discovered in a bushy area near Elwak town.

The body was found on Sunday at Bulla South C within Bulla Afya Location.

Police officers visited the scene and launched preliminary investigations.

The deceased was identified as Peter Kariuki, an adult male of Kikuyu ethnicity.

According to information gathered by investigators, he had reportedly been suffering from epilepsy.

Police said the body was already in an advanced state of decomposition when it was discovered. The scene was processed by investigators before the remains were removed and taken to Elwak Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem examination.

Authorities have opened investigations to establish the exact cause of death, with the autopsy expected to provide further clues on the circumstances leading to Kariuki’s death. No foul play has been confirmed at this stage.