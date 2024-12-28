At Least 4 People Killed In Accident On Kericho-Awasi Road

At least four people were Friday killed in an accident involving a private car along Kericho- Awasi road.

Police said one passenger survived the accident and is admitted in hospital with serious injuries.

The accident occurred at Pala area when a driver of a Nissan Vanette car lost its control and veered off the road.

Police said the car landed in a ditch killing the four on the spot in the Friday afternoon incident.

The dead included the car male driver, another male passenger and two female passengers.

The survivor had a fractured left hand, police said.

The police arrived at the scene and helped to move the bodies to Ortho mortuary pending autopsy.

The car was towed to a local police station pending further investigations.

The accident comes in the wake of increased fatal accidents in the past week which have claimed up to 20 lives.

Seven were killed on the Narok-Mai Mahiu road, four in Mariakani, Kilifi County in the latest incidents.

Many others are nursing wounds following the accidents.

More than 4,000 Kenyans are killed annually in accidents in the country, which also leave thousands with serious injuries and with negative effects on families.