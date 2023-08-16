At Least 6 People Killed In Inter-Clan Clashes In Garissa

At least six people were Wednesday shot dead at Bula Tawakal village in Kunaso area, Garissa County, in new inter-clan clashes.

Police said the deceased were ambushed and killed by unknown gunmen while they were inside a Toyota Probox car.

The six included five students and their driver.

Also Read: Al Shabaab Terrorists Raid Garissa Construction Site Steal Jerks, Diesel

Tension remained high amid fears of retaliation from the affected group.

Locals said the victims were heading home from the school holidays when they were shot at.

North Eastern Regional Commissioner John Otieno said the attack is suspected to be payback after another person from the rival clan was also murdered.

He said one suspect was arrested and is aiding with investigations.

He added that at least 10 people from either clan have been killed in the inter-clan clashes said to have been caused by a longstanding land scuffle.

A series of meetings are planned in the area to address the issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...