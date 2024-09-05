Atlanta Rap Icon Rich Homie Quan Dies at 34

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan on Thursday afternoon. He was 34 years old.

While the cause of death has not yet been released, the medical examiner’s office said Grady Memorial Hospital notified them on Thursday.

Rapper Rich Homie Quan has passed away at the age of 34 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/SnqyMqk3PK — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) September 5, 2024

Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar on October 4, 1989, in Atlanta, Rich Homie Quan gained fame in the early 2010s with hits like “Type of Way” and “Flex,” the latter of which peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015. Quan was also a member of the music group Rich Gang, producing numerous hits throughout the 2010s as a solo artist.

Rich Homie Quan has passed away at 34, according to his family. Quan provided us with so many hits during the 2010's. You knew you were in for something special as soon as you heard his voice on the hook. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. Rest in power, Quan. 💔 pic.twitter.com/6AKogFctYm — BET (@BET) September 5, 2024

Known for his melodic flow and catchy hooks, Quan collaborated with several big-name rappers, including Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and YG. His music was characterized by intense emotion and fiery passion, making him a significant figure in the rise of Atlanta’s trap music scene.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Friday to determine the cause of death. This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they emerge.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated

Via Agencies