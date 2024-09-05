Close Menu
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Atlanta Rap Icon Rich Homie Quan Dies at 34

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Rapper Rich Homie Quan has passed away at the age of 34
    Rapper Rich Homie Quan has passed away at the age of 34

    The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan on Thursday afternoon. He was 34 years old.

    While the cause of death has not yet been released, the medical examiner’s office said Grady Memorial Hospital notified them on Thursday.

    Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar on October 4, 1989, in Atlanta, Rich Homie Quan gained fame in the early 2010s with hits like “Type of Way” and “Flex,” the latter of which peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015. Quan was also a member of the music group Rich Gang, producing numerous hits throughout the 2010s as a solo artist.

    Known for his melodic flow and catchy hooks, Quan collaborated with several big-name rappers, including Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and YG. His music was characterized by intense emotion and fiery passion, making him a significant figure in the rise of Atlanta’s trap music scene.

    An autopsy is expected to be performed on Friday to determine the cause of death. This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they emerge.

    This is a developing story, we will keep you updated

    Via Agencies

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Michel Barnier Named by Macron as New French PM

    Atlanta Rap Icon Rich Homie Quan Dies at 34

     
    Linkin Park Selects Emily Armstrong From Dead Sara as New Singer, Announces Album ‘From Zero’ and World Tour