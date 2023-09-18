Atwoli Hits Out at Daily Nation for Alleging Death of Trade Unions

In a statement on Monday, Atwoli chided the Daily Nation for claiming that trade unions have in the recent past become ineffective.
On Sunday, the daily reported that trade unions have gone to bed with the government instead of championing the rights of its members.
According to Atwoli, the piece was irresponsible and reckless.
“As COTU (K) we are calling upon the Media Council of Kenya and the Kenya Editor Guild to reign in on the rogue senior newspaper editors who continue blackmailing organizations and individuals through misleading stories that sell terror and fear when their demands are not met,” Atwoli said.
“With a membership of over Four Million workers, COTU (K) is the Second largest trade union in Africa and consequently continues effectively representing workers locally and internationally. We firmly believe in the principles of social dialogue, tripartism, and peaceful conflict resolution. We recognize that our role as a responsible trade union is to engage constructively with the government, employers, and other key players to advance the rights and interests of workers.”
The trade unionist also called for a collective effort to improve worker welfare in order to lessen the difficult economic circumstances that Kenyans are facing.
“We advocate for tripartite consultations and meaningful negotiations as the preferred avenues for addressing workers’ concerns, rather than resorting to strikes and demonstrations that can disrupt the economy and harm our members.”