August Alsina Siblings: A Deep Dive Into the Singer’s Family

August Alsina is an American singer-songwriter born on September 3, 1992, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He gained popularity with his breakthrough single, I Luv This Shit, n 2013 and has since released several albums, including Testimony and This Thing Called Life.

August has also been open about his struggles with substance abuse and addiction.

In 2020, he revealed a past romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, which occurred while she was separated from her husband, Will Smith.

This revelation sparked widespread media attention and led to August’s appearance on Red Table Talk with Pinkett Smith to discuss their “entanglement”.

Siblings

August has two siblings, a brother named Melvin LaBranch III and a sister named Chandra LaBranch.

Melvin passed away in 2010, and Chandra passed away in 2018 due to cancer.

August took on the responsibility of raising Chandra’s three children as his own daughters after her passing.

Parents

Alsina’s parents are August Alsina Sr. and Sheila Alsina.

His mother moved the family to Houston, Texas, in 2005, hoping for a new start.

August’s father passed away in December 2015.

Career

August began his music career on YouTube but didn’t get serious about it until later.

His music journey has been marked by his breakthrough single, I Luv This Shit, in 2013, which brought him significant attention.

August has since released several albums, including Testimony and This Thing Called Life, collaborating with notable artists like Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled and Chris Brown.

His career has been marked by his ability to overcome adversity, including his years-long drug dealing and experiences prostituting.

August’s music is known for its emotional depth and reflective nature, as seen in his sophomore album, This Thing Called Life, where he discusses his life experiences and desire to use his influence for good.

His latest album, The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, was released in 2021 and showcases a more raw version of the artist.

Relationship with Jada Pinkett

August had a romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith while she was separated from her husband, Will Smith.

The relationship took place several years ago, and Pinkett has described it as an “entanglement.” Smith was aware of the relationship and gave his blessing.

Pinkett and Smith have been married since 1997 and have two children together. In 2016, they quietly separated and have been working on their relationship since then.

Pinkett has spoken about the need for emotional maturity and healing in the context of the relationship.

The relationship was revealed in 2020 during an episode of Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show, where she and Smith discussed the matter openly.

Accolades

August has won the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist in 2014.

Additionally, he has been recognized at the BET Awards, winning Best New Artist in 2014.

August’s music has garnered critical acclaim and has been honored with awards such as the Urban Music Award.

His advocacy for mental health awareness and his openness about his struggles with depression have also earned him recognition and praise from fans and the industry.