Suki Waterhouse Siblings: A Family Affair in Fashion and Film

Suki Waterhouse is an English singer-songwriter, actress, and model born on January 5, 1992, in Hammersmith, London.

She began her modeling career at 16 and has since worked with major fashion labels such as Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Laura Mercier and Ferragamo.

Suki transitioned into acting in 2012, with minor roles in films like Pusher and Love, Rosie.

She has since appeared in several films, including The Divergent Series: Insurgent, The Bad Batch and Detective Pikachu.

In 2023, Suki portrayed Karen Sirko in the Amazon Prime series, Daisy Jones & the Six, a character originally written as American but changed to British for the show.

She also has a direct-to-consumer millennial fashion accessories brand, Pop and Suki, which has been worn by celebrities like Lady Gaga.

Siblings

Suki has two younger sisters, Imogen and Madeleine, known as Immy, who is also a model.

Imogen, who shares Suki’s love for fashion and acting, has joined her sister in the modeling world and has also ventured into acting.

Their brother, Charlie, is an entrepreneur who runs his own T-shirt design label.

The Waterhouse siblings were raised in Chiswick, London, by their parents, Elizabeth, a cancer care nurse, and Norman Waterhouse, a plastic surgeon.

The Waterhouse family is known for their entrepreneurial spirit, with each sibling pursuing their passions and making a name for themselves in their respective fields.

Parents

Suki’s parents are Elizabeth, a cancer care nurse and Norman Waterhouse, a plastic surgeon.

They raised Suki and her siblings in Chiswick, London.

Elizabeth is known for her wardrobe and is described as a ‘secret hippy’ by Suki, while Norman is a top plastic surgeon on Harley Street and runs the Waterhouse Young Clinic in Marylebone.

Career

Suki’s career is a diverse tapestry of accomplishments across modeling, acting, music and entrepreneurship.

As a model, she made a significant impact early on, working with prestigious fashion brands and gracing the covers of renowned magazines.

This success paved the way for her transition into acting, where she has taken on roles in a variety of films, showcasing her versatility and talent on the big screen.

In addition to her work in modeling and acting, Suki has explored her musical talents, releasing an album and EP that demonstrate her creativity beyond the visual arts.

Her foray into music adds another dimension to her artistic repertoire.

Furthermore, Suki’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through her fashion accessories brand, Pop and Suki.

This venture not only showcases her sense of style but also her business acumen in creating a brand that resonates with a millennial audience and has gained recognition among celebrities.

Personal life

Suki is currently in a long-term relationship with actor Robert Pattinson, whom she has been dating since 2018.

Before Pattinson, she had a series of high-profile relationships with actors and musicians, including Miles Kane, Bradley Cooper, James Marsden, Nat Wolff, Richard Madden, Diego Luna and Darren Aronofsky.

Suki’s relationship with Pattinson has been relatively private, with the couple choosing to keep their personal lives out of the public eye.

They have been spotted together at various events and outings, including a screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and a visit to the SoHo House for drinks in 2018.

In 2023, Suki and Pattinson made their red carpet debut after four years together at the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt.