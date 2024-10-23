AUSSOM, Trade And Bilateral Cooperation Take Center Stage In Presidents Ruto-Mohamud Meeting

President William Ruto and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia have welcomed the establishment of the new African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

AUSSOM aims to build on the successes of its predecessor, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which combines military, police, and civilian operations and was authorized by the African Union and the United Nations Security Council.

During a two-day working visit to Kenya starting October 21, President Mohamud and President Ruto emphasized the importance of a smooth transition of security responsibilities from ATMIS to AUSSOM, set to begin on January 1, 2025.

They highlighted the need for AUSSOM to be adequately resourced and discussed various funding options, including UN Resolution 2719.

The two leaders also stressed the importance of supporting the implementation of the Somali Security Development Plan and developing the Somali Security Forces (SSF).

They called on the international community to help build these capabilities to ensure a successful transition to AUSSOM.

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s solidarity with Somalia and its commitment to providing ongoing support.

They acknowledged the progress made in bilateral cooperation under the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) framework, aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.

Recognizing the significant trade opportunities, the leaders pledged to work together to eliminate barriers to market access and facilitate the movement of goods and services.

They directed their Trade Ministers to explore ways to enhance trade and encouraged the private sector to take advantage of the pro-business policies adopted by both governments.

The two had earlier met in Kigali on August this year.

They emphasised the importance of the long-standing people-to-people relations that have characterised interactions between the two countries.

Both leaders expressed a shared commitment to advancing regional peace, stability and development.

“Their discussions centred on the pressing challenges facing the region, including efforts to counter terrorism and explore further avenues of cooperation,” read part of the post.

The relationship between Kenya and Somalia has greatly improved in recent months with the two heads of state meeting frequently, signalling a renewed focus on diplomatic relations and regional cooperation.

This comes at a time when Somalia is engaged in a diplomatic dispute over Ethiopia’s Berbera port deal with Somaliland.

Turkey has taken a leading role in trying to de-escalate the tension between the two East African nations. Turkey’s efforts are focused on facilitating talks between Somalia and Ethiopia.