Auston Trusty Siblings: A Look at the Soccer Player’s Family Tree

Auston Levi-Jesaiah Trusty is an American professional soccer player who plays as a center-back for Scottish Premiership club Celtic and the United States men’s national team.

He is known for his physical presence, composure on the ball, aerial ability, and leadership qualities at the back.

Trusty rose through the Philadelphia Union academy system as a homegrown talent and has carved out a career that spans Major League Soccer, the English Championship and Premier League, and now Scottish football, while establishing himself as a reliable option for the USMNT.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Auston is the youngest of six children in a highly athletic family from the Delaware County area of Pennsylvania.

All of his siblings played collegiate soccer, creating a sports-rich environment that profoundly influenced his development.

His older sister Onnie Nicholson had a particularly strong impact; she played at a high level, including youth international appearances for the US women’s national team, and inspired young Auston as he watched her compete and heard stories from her soccer journeys.

Other siblings, including brothers like Josh and Ethan, along with additional sisters such as Melissa, also excelled in various sports, providing mentorship and competition that helped shape his path.

Also Read: Marcus Tavernier Siblings: All About James Tavernier

Career

Trusty began his soccer journey with local clubs like Nether United before joining the Philadelphia Union academy in 2011.

He signed a professional homegrown contract with the Union in 2016 while still a teenager, forgoing a college scholarship to the University of North Carolina.

He gained early experience with the Union’s USL affiliate, Bethlehem Steel, before breaking into the MLS side, where he famously played every minute of the 2018 regular season as a young defender.

In 2019, he was traded to the Colorado Rapids, where he continued to develop and earned recognition as a standout center-back.

A major milestone came in January 2022 when he transferred to Premier League giants Arsenal.

He was loaned back briefly and then spent the 2022-23 season at Birmingham City in the EFL Championship, where he started nearly every game, scored goals, and won the club’s Player of the Season award.

Subsequent moves included a permanent transfer to Sheffield United, where he made his Premier League debut, and then to Celtic in 2024 on a multi-year deal.

At Celtic, he has contributed to domestic successes while featuring in European competitions like the Champions League.

Internationally, Trusty progressed through US youth teams, winning the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, and debuted for the senior team in 2023, earning caps and contributing to Nations League titles while participating in the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Accolades

With the United States, Trusty won the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in 2017 and multiple CONCACAF Nations League titles.

At the club level, he has secured Scottish Premiership titles, a Scottish Cup, and a League Cup with Celtic.

Earlier, he was part of the Philadelphia Union’s U.S. Open Cup runner-up campaign in 2018.

Individually, he earned Birmingham City Player of the Season for 2022-23 and has been recognized as Defender of the Year during his time with both the Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids.