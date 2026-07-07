Marcus Tavernier Siblings: All About James Tavernier

Marcus Joseph Tavernier is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder or winger for Premier League club Bournemouth.

Born on 22 March 1999 in Leeds, West Yorkshire, he is known for his technical ability, versatility across the attacking midfield positions, pace, and creativity on the ball.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Marcus has one older brother, James Tavernier, who is also a professional footballer and serves as captain of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

The brothers share a close bond, with James acting as a mentor and role model for Marcus throughout his development.

Career

Tavernier progressed through the academy at Middlesbrough, where he spent the majority of his early senior career after making his breakthrough in the Championship.

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He gained valuable experience during a loan spell at Milton Keynes Dons and established himself as a key player for Boro over several seasons, contributing goals and assists from midfield.

In 2022, he transferred to Bournemouth for a club-record fee and quickly adapted to Premier League football.

At Bournemouth, Tavernier has become a regular contributor, adding dynamism to the attack and helping the team establish itself in the top flight.

He has also represented England at U19 and U20 youth international levels.

Accolades

While Tavernier has focused primarily on consistent club performances rather than accumulating major team silverware to date, he has earned recognition for his individual contributions in the Premier League and Championship.

His move to Bournemouth marked a significant step up, and he has continued to impress with his output in the English top division, including notable goals and assists that have helped his team in competitive matches.