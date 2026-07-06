Mohamed Salah Siblings: Meet Nasr and Rabab Salah

Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly, commonly known as Mohamed Salah or Mo Salah, is an Egyptian professional footballer who plays as a right winger.

Born on 15 June 1992 in Nagrig, Egypt, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest wingers of all time and one of the best players of his generation.

Nicknamed the “Egyptian King,” Salah is celebrated for his speed, clinical finishing, work rate, and humble personality.

He captains the Egypt national team and has become an iconic figure in world football, inspiring millions across Africa and beyond.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mohamed has one younger brother named Nasr Salah, born in 1993.

The brothers share a close resemblance, and Nasr has remained supportive of Mohamed’s career while living in Egypt, where he is a recognizable public figure.

Salah also has a sister named Rabab Salah, who has publicly shared affectionate moments and messages of support for her brother, highlighting their strong family bond.

Career

Salah began his senior career in 2010 with Egyptian club Al Mokawloon, where he impressed with his goal-scoring ability.

In 2012, he moved to Swiss club Basel, winning two Swiss Super League titles and gaining European exposure.

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A transfer to Chelsea in 2014 for around £11 million followed, but limited playing time led to loans at Fiorentina and Roma.

His time in Italy showcased his talent, prompting Roma to sign him permanently.

In 2017, Liverpool secured his signature for a then-club-record £36.9 million.

Salah exploded onto the Premier League scene, scoring a record 32 goals in his debut 38-game season and helping the club reach the Champions League final.

He formed a formidable attacking trio with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané, contributing to Liverpool’s successes, including the 2019 Champions League title and the 2019-20 Premier League triumph.

Over nearly a decade at Anfield, he became one of the club’s greatest players, breaking numerous scoring records.

In March 2026, he announced he would leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Internationally, Salah has been Egypt’s star performer, helping qualify for the 2018 World Cup and reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final twice.

Accolades

Salah’s trophy cabinet includes two Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, one FA Cup, two EFL Cups, a FIFA Club World Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, and two Swiss Super League titles.

Individually, he has won the Premier League Golden Boot four times, multiple Premier League Player of the Season and Playmaker awards, three FWA Footballer of the Year honours, and a record third PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

He has been named CAF African Footballer of the Year twice and has finished high in Ballon d’Or rankings, including fourth place in 2025.

Additional honours include the FIFA Puskás Award and numerous team of the year selections.