Federico Chiesa Siblings: Meet Lorenzo Chiesa

Federico Chiesa is an Italian professional footballer who plays as a forward and winger for Premier League club Liverpool and the Italy national team.

Born on October 25, 1997, in Genoa, Italy, he is renowned for his explosive pace, technical skill, dribbling ability, and versatility in attacking positions.

As the son of former Italian international striker Enrico Chiesa, he has carved out his own successful path in football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Federico has at least one younger brother named Lorenzo Chiesa, who is also a footballer.

Lorenzo has progressed through Fiorentina’s youth system, the same academy where Federico developed, and has been involved in lower-level professional or youth football.

Career

Chiesa came through the youth ranks of Fiorentina, making his senior debut in 2016.

He quickly established himself as one of Serie A’s most exciting young talents, known for his direct style and goal-scoring threat from the wings or as a forward.

Also Read: Konstantinos Tsimikas Siblings: Getting to Know Stergios Tsimikas

After four seasons and over 150 appearances with Fiorentina, he transferred to Juventus in 2020, initially on loan before making the move permanent.

At Juventus, he contributed to domestic trophy successes while dealing with injuries.

In August 2024, Chiesa joined Liverpool, adding dynamism and experience to their attacking options.

His adaptability allows him to play on either flank or through the middle, making him a valuable asset in high-intensity matches.

On the international stage, he debuted for Italy in 2018 and played a key role in the team’s UEFA Euro 2020 triumph.

Accolades

Chiesa’s career highlights include winning the UEFA European Championship with Italy in 2020, where he earned recognition in the Team of the Tournament.

With Juventus, he secured multiple Coppa Italia titles and the Supercoppa Italiana.

At Liverpool, he has added the Premier League title to his collection, among other honours.

Individual awards feature the Pallone Azzurro in 2021.

He has also received national honours, including the Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

With over 50 caps for Italy, Chiesa continues to be a vital part of the Azzurri’s attacking plans.