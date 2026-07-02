Konstantinos Tsimikas Siblings: Getting to Know Stergios Tsimikas

Konstantinos “Kostas” Tsimikas is a Greek professional footballer who plays as a left-back for Premier League club Liverpool and the Greece national team.

Born on 12 May 1996 in Thessaloniki, Greece, he is renowned for his attacking prowess from the left flank, precise crossing, work rate, and reliability as a squad player capable of stepping into the starting lineup when needed.

Tsimikas embodies dedication and team spirit, having earned the affectionate nickname “Greek Scouser” among Liverpool fans for his commitment to the club and connection with the city.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Konstantinos grew up in a football-oriented family with an elder brother, Stergios Tsimikas, who is also a professional footballer.

Stergios has been a strong supporter of his younger brother’s career, including encouraging his move to Liverpool.

Also Read: Joe Hugill Siblings: Get to Know Josh and Jake

Career

Tsimikas began his professional career at Olympiacos, where he made his debut in 2015 and went on to win two Super League Greece titles.

He gained valuable experience through loan spells at Esbjerg in Denmark and Willem II in the Netherlands, developing his all-round game as a modern full-back.

His performances in Greece and abroad caught the attention of Liverpool, who signed him in 2020.

At Anfield, Tsimikas has provided strong competition and cover for the left-back position, delivering memorable moments such as crucial assists and cup final contributions.

He has adapted well to the intensity of the Premier League, showcasing his set-piece delivery and defensive solidity.

Internationally, he represents Greece at senior level, adding leadership and experience to the national side.

Accolades

With Olympiacos, Tsimikas secured two Super League Greece titles.

At Liverpool, he has won the Premier League title, the FA Cup, multiple EFL Cups, and the FA Community Shield.

He has also been recognized individually, earning accolades such as Greek Footballer of the Year.