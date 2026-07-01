Joe Hugill Siblings: Get to Know Josh and Jake

Joseph Brennen Hugill, born on 19 October 2003 in Durham, England, is a professional footballer who plays as a centre-forward.

The English striker is known for his physical presence, intelligent movement, clinical finishing, and ability to link play.

He currently plays for Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock, having joined them on a permanent deal in January 2026 after six years with Manchester United.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Joe comes from a close-knit family in the north east of England and has two older brothers.

His brother Jake, who is a personal trainer, lived with him in Manchester during his early years at United, providing support and nutritional guidance as Joe adjusted to life away from home.

Eldest brother Josh remained in the north east.

Career

Hugill began his football journey in the youth systems of local rivals Newcastle United and Sunderland.

Manchester United secured his signature in 2020 at the age of 16, beating competition from clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

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He quickly made an impression at Old Trafford, most notably scoring four goals in a single Premier League 2 match against Liverpool U23s in 2021, a performance that drew attention from first-team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

During his time at Manchester United, Hugill progressed through the academy, featuring for the under-18s and under-21s teams while gaining senior experience through multiple loan spells.

These included moves to Altrincham (National League), Burton Albion (League One), Wigan Athletic (League One), Carlisle United (League Two), and Barnet (League Two).

He showed glimpses of his potential with goals and consistent performances across these levels.

In January 2026, Hugill made the move to Kilmarnock on a permanent basis, signing an eighteen-month contract.

The step to the Scottish Premiership represented a new chapter as he sought regular first-team football.

Accolades

Hugill’s most notable honour came with Manchester United’s under-18 side when he won the FA Youth Cup in the 2021/22 season.

His standout youth performances, particularly the four-goal haul against Liverpool, earned him recognition as one of the academy’s promising talents and helped establish his reputation as a prolific striker.

As a young player still building his senior career, Hugill continues to develop with the goal of reaching higher levels in English and European football.